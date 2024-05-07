Darryn Peterson mulling visits to North Carolina, Kansas, Arkansas

HOOVER, Ala. – There isn't a more well-rounded guard in the 2025 class than five-star Darryn Peterson. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Peterson does a little bit of everything on the court and does it all well. There’s a reason his recruitment is overflowing with bluebloods and other heavy hitters, after all.

Following one of his Phenom United squad’s games at adidas 3SSB in Birmingham, Peterson spoke to Rivals about where things stand as they relate to his college recruitment and what might be next for his process.

*****

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“The next one I’m setting up is a North Carolina official, but we don't have that date yet.”

ON WHAT HE HOPES TO SEE DURING HIS NORTH CAROLINA VISIT:

“I’m excited to see what it’s like down there. I watched some of their games this year and I’ve been waiting to take this official visit for a while. Watching RJ Davis and how ball dominant he was and how he got to hoop this year, I feel like if I go there we could have similar type games.”

ON COACHES THAT HAVE REACHED OUT RECENTLY:

“I just recently got a re-offer from coach [Mark] Pope and the Kentucky staff. At Arkansas, I’ve already talked to coach Chin [Coleman] and coach (John Calipari). I’m pretty sure I’m going to go visit there, too.”

ON CALIPARI TAKING THE ARKANSAS JOB:

“I thought he'd be there for life. He was telling me that I was coming there next year and all that, so I didn’t expect him to leave at all.”

ON THE MESSAGE FROM CALIPARI:

“He said he got a new job, but nothing has changed. They still want me. They are still going to have Kentucky-type everything.”

ON KENTUCKY:

“I might go visit there again. They say the same things. They want me there just like Cal wanted me there. They say they watched stuff and have seen me and are really interested.”

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX TO LAND HIS COMMITMENT:

“Kansas, Ohio State, Kentucky, Arkansas and North Carolina. There’s probably another one I’m forgetting. My dad knows all of them.”

ON KANSAS:

“I went there when I was young – in eighth grade for an unofficial. I haven’t taken an official yet, but I’m going to visit there, too.”

ON BILL SELF:

“That’s my guy. He’s been watching me since freshman year. He just tells me to keep getting better and that they want me. They feel like Kansas is the best place for me. I like how they run their sets, I like a coach that runs sets but doesn’t over-coach. He has sets that they put in, but he lets his guards figure it out in crunch time.”

RIVALS' REACTION

It’s unclear how serious things with Kentucky and Arkansas will get, seeing as both programs are under new leadership but both seem to have a puncher’s chance to climb into the thick of things should they get Peterson on campus during the fall or summer. Kansas and North Carolina seem like the most serious players for the time being.