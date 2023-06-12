LOOK: Gehrig Normand takes the floor upon MSU arrival

Gehrig Normand is one of the four pieces in Michigan State’s star studded 2023 recruiting class, and is someone that could find himself playing a key role off of the bench in his true freshman season.

Thanks to Normand’s high school, Birdville, we get a first look at Normand on the Spartan practice floor upon his arrival this summer.

You can watch the videos via Twitter:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Basketball!

MSU listed in top 10 of CBS Sports' preseason 2023-24 college basketball rankings

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire