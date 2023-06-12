LOOK: Gehrig Normand takes the floor upon MSU arrival
Gehrig Normand is one of the four pieces in Michigan State’s star studded 2023 recruiting class, and is someone that could find himself playing a key role off of the bench in his true freshman season.
Thanks to Normand’s high school, Birdville, we get a first look at Normand on the Spartan practice floor upon his arrival this summer.
You can watch the videos via Twitter:
Looks like @GehrigNormand20 is right at home! #TOUGH @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/4rHF1nVILr
— Hawk Basketball (@BirdvilleHoops) June 12, 2023
