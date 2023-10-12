LOOK: Ducks unveil eggshell uniforms for top-10 showdown vs. Washington

Saturday will give us the most highly-anticipated matchup in the history of the rivalry between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies, and the Ducks will be breaking out a fan favorite for the game.

Oregon announced on Wednesday night that they would be wearing the eggshell uniforms for this game, featuring a silver helmet fit with the eggshell jersey top, and eggshell pants.

There was an initial belief that Oregon could break out the throwback uniforms that were released last week, but those are instead expected to debut in the near future at home.

The first time that Oregon wore these eggshell uniforms was in 2021 on the road against the UCLA Bruins. The Ducks wore them later that season in a Pac-12 title game loss to Utah, and again last season on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes — both of which games ended in victories.

We will see if the Ducks can get to 3-1 when wearing the eggshells this Here’s a closer look at the uniforms:

Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Washington Huskies

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire