LOOK: How does Stefon Diggs look with number change?

The NFL recently had a rule proposed involving jersey numbers and according to reports, it’s expected to pass. The change would be a little more flexibility on what numbers players can wear.

Traditionally, players are stuck with a number range for their position group. They still will be once the rule passes, but it could be expanded and in that change, wide receivers can wear single digits.

So now enter Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. Previously he teased that he might be interested in changing his number from No. 14 to No. 1 or 7. In high school and college he had No. 1. Later he rolled that potential change back, but that didn’t stop Bleacher Report.

B/R posted some photoshops of what players would look like in their new threads and including in that bunch was Diggs.

So now let’s check it out below, here’s Diggs’ switch via B/R. What do we think, Bills Mafia?

