Looking back at the Wisconsin Badgers' last five appearances in the Big Ten men's hoops tourney

MADISON – Wisconsin is seeded No. 5 in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, set to open Wednesday in Minneapolis.

We look back at how UW has performed in its past five tournament appearances:

2023 (Chicago)

No. 13 Ohio State 65, No. 12 Wisconsin 57

The Badgers started slowly, faced an 18-point halftime deficit and trailed by 27 points with 15 minutes 31 seconds remaining in the game before pulling within five points with 2:13 left. UW had a chance to pull closer after a steal by Chucky Hepburn but Max Klesmit missed an open three-pointer and the Badgers never got closer than four points after that.

Tyler Wahl recorded a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) but UW hit just 4 of 22 three-pointers and 11 of 18 free throws.

More: A look back at Marquette Golden Eagles' last five appearances in Big East hoops tournament

2022 (Indianapolis)

No. 7 Michigan State 69, No. 2 Wisconsin 63

After winning a share of the regular-season title, UW went one-and-out in the league tournament.

Johnny Davis, the league’s player of the year, was still battling an ankle injury and hit just 3 of 19 shots in the loss.

Chucky Hepburn hit a three-pointer to forge a 58-58 tie with 1:56 left but Tyson Walker scored on back-to-back possessions to give Michigan State a 62-58 lead. 65-63 with 16 seconds left on another three-pointer by Hepburn but Walker hit two free throws to restore the lead to four points with 15 seconds left.

2021 (Indianapolis)

No. 6 Wisconsin 75, No. 11 Penn State 74

The Badgers led by 10 at halftime and built the lead to 18 points with 7:48 left but needed a huge play from Brad Davison in the final seconds to hold on.

Penn State had a chance to steal a victory but Sam Sessoms couldn’t get a pass over the hands of Nate Reuvers and Davison dived for the loose ball and called a timeout with three-tenths of a second left -- before falling out of bounds. A long inbound pass allowed time to expire.

Aleem Ford hit 5 of 6 three-pointers and led UW with 17 points. Davison finished with 15.

No. 3 Iowa 62, No. 6 Wisconsin 57

After losing twice to Iowa in the regular season, the Badgers forged a 52-52 tie with 3:26 left in the quarterfinals.

The Hawkeyes responded with a 10-5 closing run as UW hit just 1 of its last four shots and turned the ball over twice.

2020 (Indianapolis)

Tournament shut down after two games because of COVID. UW was seeded No. 1 after sharing the regular-season title with Michigan State and Maryland.

2019 (Chicago)

No. 4 Wisconsin 66, No. 13 Nebraska 62

The Badgers built an early 13-point lead and led for most of the game until James Palmer hit a jumper with 10:18 left to give the Cornhuskers a 46-45 lead. Nate Reuvers countered by banking in a three-pointer with 9:12 left to put UW ahead for good, 48-46.

D’Mitrik Trice secured the victory with a three-pointer from the right wing to give UW a 60-55 lead.

Reuvers and Khalil Iverson scored 14 points apiece for UW. Trice finished with eight.

No. 1 Michigan State 67, No. 4 Wisconsin 55

Ethan Happ (20 points) and Kobe King (13) were the only players in double figures for UW, which hit just 2 of 19 three-pointers.

2018 (New York)

No. 9 Wisconsin 59, No. 8 Maryland 54

Brad Davison hit two free throws with 8.5 seconds left to give UW a 57-54 lead and then, after UW committed its fifth team foul, Khalil Iverson stole the ensuing inbound pass. Iverson was fouled with eight-tenths of a second left and hit both free throws to secure the victory.

The Badgers recorded nine steals and scored 15 points off 12 Maryland turnovers.

No. 1 Michigan State 63, No. 9 Wisconsin 60

The Badgers pushed the Spartans to the limit before falling, 68-63, in the regular-season final and had a chance to force overtime in the league tournament.

Brad Davison’s contested three-pointer fell short, however, and UW finished the season 15-18.

Ethan Happ scored 22 points for UW, which was without D’Mitrik Trice (foot) and Kobe King (knee) for most of the season.

More: The Wisconsin Badgers struggle shooting from the outside as they fall to Purdue, 78-70.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A look back at how Wisconsin has fared recently in the Big Ten tourney