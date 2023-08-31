LOOK: The 2023 Wisconsin Badgers, with the help of Photoshop

The Wisconsin football program released its 2023 team picture yesterday afternoon. It is one of the final moments on the timeline before real football begins.

That beginning comes in just two days. The Badgers are set to open their 2023 season against the MAC’s Buffalo Bulls. Wisconsin is favored heavily, pointing toward the contest being an ideal audition for Luke Fickell and his new staff.

It seems as though Wisconsin will enter the Week 1 contest without veteran defensive lineman Isaiah Mullens. While the run defense is a real question with a now-thin defensive line, the Badgers are healthy everywhere else and seem set to win handily on Saturday.

Before they take the field in two days, here are the 2023 Wisconsin Badgers…with a photoshopped Isaiah Mullens (bottom left):

It’s time for football. Welcome to the 2023 college football season.

