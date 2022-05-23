A look at the 2022 NCAA Softball Super Regional Matchups

Softball fans, rejoice. We are one week away from the start of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Before we get there, though, there is one final weekend where 16 teams will play for a shot to travel to Oklahoma City, and begin their road to a national title.

There were plenty of head-turning moments during the regional weekend, where five teams advanced to the supers despite not hosting a regional. Some of the biggest upsets include Stanford defeating Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Regional, which causes Alabama to miss the Super Regionals for the first time since 2005.

Another shocker was Mississippi State winning the Tallahassee Regional. Although Florida State entered the weekend as the no. 2 national seed, many believed that South Florida had a chance to upset the Seminoles and sneak their way into the supers.

After dropping their first game to South Florida on Friday, 4-0, Mississippi State got their revenge on the Bulls by defeating USF, 6-0 in an elimination game. Mississippi State turned around and defeated the Seminoles twice in order to rise as victors.

If super regional weekend is as crazy as the previous weekend, softball fans could be in for a treat this weekend.

No. 16 UCF at No. 1 Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA

No. 1 Oklahoma 14 , Prairie View A&M 0

No. 1 Oklahoma 3 , Texas A&M 2

No. 1 Oklahoma 20, Texas A&M 0

UCF

No. 16 UCF 6 , Villanova 0

No. 16 UCF 3 , Michigan 2

No. 16 UCF 9, Michigan 4

Norman Super Regional

Game One: Friday, 3:30 p.m. CDT

Game Two: Saturday, 1 p.m. CDT

Game Three: TBD

No. 9 Northwestern at No. 8 Arizona State

Arizona State

No. 8 Arizona State 5 , Cal State Fullerton 2

No. 8 Arizona State 11 , San Diego State 8

No. 8 Arizona State 8, San Diego State 4

Northwestern

No. 9 Northwestern 9 , Oakland 2

No. 9 Northwestern 17 , McNeese 3

No. 9 Northwestern 10, McNeese 2

Tempe Super Regional

Game one- Friday, 7 p.m. CDT

Game two- Saturday, 10 p.m. CDT

Game three- TBD

No. 12 Duke at No. 5 UCLA

UCLA

No. 5 UCLA 12 , Grand Canyon 1

No. 5 UCLA 7 , LMU 1

No. 5 UCLA 9, Ole Miss 1

Duke

No. 12 Duke 4 , UMBC 0

No. 12 Duke 5 , Liberty 0

Georgia 5, No. 12 Duke 3

Game 7: No. 12 Duke 13, Georgia

Los Angeles Super Regional

Game One: Friday, 10 p.m. CDT

Game Two: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. CDT

Game Three: TBD

Texas at No. 4 Arkansas

Arkansas

No. 4 Arkansas 11 , Princeton 0

No. 4 Arkansas 6 , Oregon 2

No. 4 Arkansas 9, Oregon 3

Texas

Texas 6 , Weber State 0

Texas 8 , No. 13 Washington 2

No. 13 Washington 2 , Texas 1

Texas 3, No. 13 Washington 2

Fayetteville Super Regional

Game one- Thursday, 6 p.m. CDT

Game two- Friday, 3 p.m. CDT

Game three- TBD

No. 14 Florida at No. 3 Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

No. 3 Virginia Tech 4 , Saint Francis (PA) 0

Kentucky 5 , No. 3 Virginia Tech 4

No. 3 Virginia Tech 9, Kentucky 2

No. 3 Virginia Tech 5, Kentucky 4

Florida

No. 14 Florida 10 , Canisius 1

No. 14 Florida 7 , Georgia Tech 1

No. 14 Florida 11, Wisconsin 0

Blacksburg Super Regional

Game one- Friday, 1 p.m. CDT

Game two- Saturday, 11 a.m. CDT

Game three- TBD

Oregon State at Stanford

Stanford

Stanford 3 , Murray State 1

Stanford 5 , No. 6 Alabama 0

No. 6 Alabama 4, Stanford 0

Stanford 6, No. 6 Alabama 0

Oregon State

Oregon State 4, Ohio State 3

No. 11 Tennessee 3 , Oregon State 0

Oregon State 5 , Ohio State 1

Oregon State 8 , No. 11 Tennessee 3

Oregon State 3, No. 11 Tennessee 1

Palo Alto Super Regional

Game one- Friday, 9:30 p.m. CDT

Game two- Saturday, 5 p.m. CDT

Game three- TBD

No. 10 Clemson at No. 7 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

No. 7 Oklahoma State 12 , Fordham 0

No. 7 Oklahoma State 7 , Nebraska 4

No. 7 Oklahoma State 2, North Texas 0

Clemson

No. 10 Clemson 9 , UNCW 0

No. 10 Clemson 1 , Auburn 0

No. 10 Clemson 8, Louisiana 0

Stillwater Super Regional

Game one- Thursday, 8:30 p.m. CDT

Game two- Friday, 4:30 p.m. CDT

Game three- TBD

Arizona at Mississippi State

Mississippi State

South Florida 4 , Mississippi State 0

Mississippi State 6 , Howard 3

Mississippi State 6 , South Florida 0

Mississippi State 5 , No. 2 Florida State 0

Mississippi State 4, No. 2 Florida State 3

Arizona

Arizona 8 , Illinois 3

Arizona 2, No. 15 Missouri 0

Arizona 1, No. 15 Missouri 0

Starkville Super Regional

Game One- Friday, 11 a.m. CDT

Game two- Saturday, 3 p.m. CDT

Game three- TBD

