A look at the 2022 NCAA Softball Super Regional Matchups
Softball fans, rejoice. We are one week away from the start of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
Before we get there, though, there is one final weekend where 16 teams will play for a shot to travel to Oklahoma City, and begin their road to a national title.
There were plenty of head-turning moments during the regional weekend, where five teams advanced to the supers despite not hosting a regional. Some of the biggest upsets include Stanford defeating Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Regional, which causes Alabama to miss the Super Regionals for the first time since 2005.
Another shocker was Mississippi State winning the Tallahassee Regional. Although Florida State entered the weekend as the no. 2 national seed, many believed that South Florida had a chance to upset the Seminoles and sneak their way into the supers.
After dropping their first game to South Florida on Friday, 4-0, Mississippi State got their revenge on the Bulls by defeating USF, 6-0 in an elimination game. Mississippi State turned around and defeated the Seminoles twice in order to rise as victors.
If super regional weekend is as crazy as the previous weekend, softball fans could be in for a treat this weekend.
No. 16 UCF at No. 1 Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Alyssa Brito (33) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning of a softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas A&M in the NCAA Norman Regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Sunday, May 22, 2022.
OKLAHOMA
No. 1 Oklahoma 14, Prairie View A&M 0
No. 1 Oklahoma 3, Texas A&M 2
No. 1 Oklahoma 20, Texas A&M 0
UCF
No. 16 UCF 6, Villanova 0
No. 16 UCF 3, Michigan 2
No. 16 UCF 9, Michigan 4
Norman Super Regional
Game One: Friday, 3:30 p.m. CDT
Game Two: Saturday, 1 p.m. CDT
Game Three: TBD
No. 9 Northwestern at No. 8 Arizona State
May 22, 2022; Tempe, AZ,USA; The Arizona State team celebrate a homer against San Diego State giving the lead of the game during the Tempe Regionals Championship at Farrington Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic
Arizona State
No. 8 Arizona State 5, Cal State Fullerton 2
No. 8 Arizona State 11, San Diego State 8
No. 8 Arizona State 8, San Diego State 4
Northwestern
No. 9 Northwestern 9, Oakland 2
No. 9 Northwestern 17, McNeese 3
No. 9 Northwestern 10, McNeese 2
Tempe Super Regional
Game one- Friday, 7 p.m. CDT
Game two- Saturday, 10 p.m. CDT
Game three- TBD
No. 12 Duke at No. 5 UCLA
UCLA’s Maya Brady (7) during an NCAA softball game against Fresno State on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
UCLA
No. 5 UCLA 12, Grand Canyon 1
No. 5 UCLA 7, LMU 1
No. 5 UCLA 9, Ole Miss 1
Duke
No. 12 Duke 4, UMBC 0
No. 12 Duke 5, Liberty 0
Georgia 5, No. 12 Duke 3
Game 7: No. 12 Duke 13, Georgia
Los Angeles Super Regional
Game One: Friday, 10 p.m. CDT
Game Two: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. CDT
Game Three: TBD
Texas at No. 4 Arkansas
Arkansas Razorbacks outfielder Linnie Malkin (22) celebrates with her teammates after hitting a home run against the Ole Miss Rebels at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, May 12, 2022. [Gabriella Whisler/Special to the Sun]
Arkansas
No. 4 Arkansas 11, Princeton 0
No. 4 Arkansas 6, Oregon 2
No. 4 Arkansas 9, Oregon 3
Texas
Texas 6, Weber State 0
Texas 8, No. 13 Washington 2
No. 13 Washington 2, Texas 1
Texas 3, No. 13 Washington 2
Fayetteville Super Regional
Game one- Thursday, 6 p.m. CDT
Game two- Friday, 3 p.m. CDT
Game three- TBD
No. 14 Florida at No. 3 Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech’s Emma Ritter (90) during an NCAA softball game against Michigan State on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Leesburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Virginia Tech
No. 3 Virginia Tech 4, Saint Francis (PA) 0
Kentucky 5, No. 3 Virginia Tech 4
No. 3 Virginia Tech 9, Kentucky 2
No. 3 Virginia Tech 5, Kentucky 4
Florida
No. 14 Florida 10, Canisius 1
No. 14 Florida 7, Georgia Tech 1
No. 14 Florida 11, Wisconsin 0
Blacksburg Super Regional
Game one- Friday, 1 p.m. CDT
Game two- Saturday, 11 a.m. CDT
Game three- TBD
Oregon State at Stanford
May 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The Stanford Cardinal defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 to claim the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional title Sunday. Teammate mob Stanford pitcher Alana Vawter (15) who pitched a complete game shutout. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News
Stanford
Stanford 3, Murray State 1
Stanford 5, No. 6 Alabama 0
No. 6 Alabama 4, Stanford 0
Stanford 6, No. 6 Alabama 0
Oregon State
Oregon State 4, Ohio State 3
No. 11 Tennessee 3, Oregon State 0
Oregon State 5, Ohio State 1
Oregon State 8, No. 11 Tennessee 3
Oregon State 3, No. 11 Tennessee 1
Palo Alto Super Regional
Game one- Friday, 9:30 p.m. CDT
Game two- Saturday, 5 p.m. CDT
Game three- TBD
No. 10 Clemson at No. 7 Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State’s Brianna Evans (1) reacts after scoring in the the seventh inning during the Stillwater Regional in 2022 NCAA softball tournament game between Oklahoma State Cowgirls and University of North Texas (UNT) at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Sunday, May, 22, 2022.
Oklahoma State
No. 7 Oklahoma State 12, Fordham 0
No. 7 Oklahoma State 7, Nebraska 4
No. 7 Oklahoma State 2, North Texas 0
Clemson
No. 10 Clemson 9, UNCW 0
No. 10 Clemson 1, Auburn 0
No. 10 Clemson 8, Louisiana 0
Stillwater Super Regional
Game one- Thursday, 8:30 p.m. CDT
Game two- Friday, 4:30 p.m. CDT
Game three- TBD
Arizona at Mississippi State
Mississippi State Bulldogs infielder Paige Cook (6) bats during the game agaisnt the Tennessee Volunteers at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, May 12, 2022. [Gabriella Whisler/Special to the Sun]
Mississippi State
South Florida 4, Mississippi State 0
Mississippi State 6, Howard 3
Mississippi State 6, South Florida 0
Mississippi State 5, No. 2 Florida State 0
Mississippi State 4, No. 2 Florida State 3
Arizona
Arizona 8, Illinois 3
Arizona 2, No. 15 Missouri 0
Arizona 1, No. 15 Missouri 0
Starkville Super Regional
Game One- Friday, 11 a.m. CDT
Game two- Saturday, 3 p.m. CDT
Game three- TBD
