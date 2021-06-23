Lonzo, LaMelo Ball react to DeAndre Ayton’s game-winning alley-oop vs. Clippers

Jacob Rude
·1 min read
The Phoenix Suns had one of the highlights of the playoffs, no small feat in a memorable postseason, on Tuesday night. Down one point with nine-tenths of a second left, DeAndre Ayton caught an alley-oop on an inbounds pass from Jae Crowder and dunked the ball home to give the Suns a 104-103 win.

The play punctuated a wild, wild ending to the final two minutes of the game. Paul George and Devin Booker each knocked down big jumpers with George adding a go-ahead layup preceding it as well. Booker would turn the ball over late but Geoge responded with two missed free throws. A missed 3-pointer in the corner from Mikal Bridges bounced out of bounds off a Clippers, setting up the final play.

The wild ending brought tons of reactions on social media, including from both LaMelo and Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo is referencing the legendary shot from Derek Fisher in the 2003 NBA Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs when he knocked down a jumper with four-tenths of a second left.

This has been an amazing postseason with many memorable moments eliciting reactions from many, including Kevin Durant’s Game 7 shot vs. the Bucks.

