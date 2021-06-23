Lonzo, LaMelo Ball react to DeAndre Ayton’s game-winning alley-oop vs. Clippers

The Phoenix Suns had one of the highlights of the playoffs, no small feat in a memorable postseason, on Tuesday night. Down one point with nine-tenths of a second left, DeAndre Ayton caught an alley-oop on an inbounds pass from Jae Crowder and dunked the ball home to give the Suns a 104-103 win.

The play punctuated a wild, wild ending to the final two minutes of the game. Paul George and Devin Booker each knocked down big jumpers with George adding a go-ahead layup preceding it as well. Booker would turn the ball over late but Geoge responded with two missed free throws. A missed 3-pointer in the corner from Mikal Bridges bounced out of bounds off a Clippers, setting up the final play.

The wild ending brought tons of reactions on social media, including from both LaMelo and Lonzo Ball.

THTS GAME MAN 😳 — Melo (@MELOD1P) June 23, 2021

That’s up there with D Fish no cap 🔥 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) June 23, 2021

Lonzo is referencing the legendary shot from Derek Fisher in the 2003 NBA Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs when he knocked down a jumper with four-tenths of a second left.

This has been an amazing postseason with many memorable moments eliciting reactions from many, including Kevin Durant’s Game 7 shot vs. the Bucks.