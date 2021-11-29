Tonight marks the 3rd NBA matchup for Lonzo Ball vs. his brother LaMelo when the Chicago Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets: ‘We can’t wait’

Thanksgiving was fairly free of trash talk for the Ball family despite Monday night’s impending matchup between brothers Lonzo and LaMelo when the Chicago Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets.

Except, of course, for LaVar Ball, the well-known and outspoken patriarch of the family.

“My dad’s always talking,” Lonzo said with a grin after the shootaround ahead of Monday’s game. “As far as me and Melo, we haven’t really said too much ... but obviously tonight we’ll match up against each other and we can’t wait.”

Lonzo will face his younger brother for the first time in a Bulls uniform, but competition is nothing new for the brothers. The Balls almost always played on the same team as children, but it was a different story when they got home to their own hoop.

Those memories of playing with and against one another shaped Lonzo and LaMelo as players long before they landed on NBA rosters.

“A lot of fun. A lot of backyard battles,” Lonzo said. “Most of the time, we (were) on the same team. We played together for a long time, both of my brothers.”

(Middle brother LiAngelo Ball plays for the G League’s Greensboro Swarm.)

Lonzo and LaMelo faced off for the first time in the NBA last season, logging two games between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Hornets. Both of those were fairly nondescript matchups in lackluster seasons — the Pelicans didn’t make the playoffs, while the Hornets were bounced out of the play-in tournament in their first game.

But after a trade brought Lonzo to Chicago, this season is different for both of the Balls. The Bulls and Hornets are elbowing for spots in the upper level of a tightly contested Eastern Conference with 13 wins apiece. Both teams have been successful in part because of the impact of the Ball brothers.

Lonzo averages 12.3 points and 4.7 assists, bringing a spark on both ends of the court to complement the Bulls’ star trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. The Hornets offense is fully in the hands of LaMelo, who’s averaging 19.4 points and 8.0 assists.

Story continues

Lonzo said two aspects of LaMelo’s game stand out to him the most — his uniqueness and his work ethic.

“He can play how he wants to play,” Lonzo said. “He’s been doing that his whole life. It’s a different kind of style of play.”

The brothers spend time together in the offseason, working out at their home in Chino Hills, Calif., and crafting their game. Despite their shared paths from Chino Hills to the NBA, Lonzo and LaMelo developed distinct styles in their respective roles. Lonzo is rapidly developing into an elite NBA defender, while LaMelo’s crafty passes have made an immediate impression in his first two seasons.

There’s one common thread between both brothers’ games — a sense of selflessness with the ball in their hands.

LaMelo is seventh in the league in both assists and steals (1.864 per game). Lonzo ranks eighth in steals (1.857), and his defensive energy fuels the Bulls offense. He has quickly gained recognition for his ability to launch passes like a quarterback to teammates under the opposite rim after steals and rebounds.

Lonzo credits this to his father’s teaching. For the brothers, spreading the ball around is just another part of the family business.

“That’s my pops teaching us how to play,” Lonzo said. “I’m always looking up the floor and finding the open man.”