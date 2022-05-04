The Lions drafted Aidan Hutchinson so fast the NFL had to tell them to chill

TheWolverine.com

Numerous members of the Detroit Lions franchise have stated how ecstatic they were that former Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was available at the No. 2 overall pick. Lions head coach Dan Campbell has always been a proponent of a team's attitude starting in the trenches and believes that Hutchinson is crucial to creating a new attitude of aggression in Detroit. The Lions' defensive line coach, Todd Wash, agrees with Campbell and believes that the additions the franchise made during the draft will allow the defensive line to make some changes heading into next season.