Longtime UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer announces retirement, lays down shorts

LAS VEGAS – Brittney Palmer has officially laid down her shorts – actually.

Saturday’s UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena will mark Palmer’s final event as an octagon (ring card) girl, marking the end of a 12-year tenure, she announced Thursday during the 2023 World MMA Awards at the Sahara Theater.

“Thank you everyone,” Palmer said. “I truly am honored to accept this award. Thank you to the UFC. Fighter’s Only, and all the fans who voted for me. Well, there’s no better time to say it. But after 16 years with UFC, I’ve decided to retire. This weekend will be my last event, and I’m so, absolutely grateful for this unforgettable experience.

“I’ve traveled the world and met some incredible people, and I’ve met some lifelong friends. I will forever appreciate the memories and I’m so excited for the future. Thank you to the UFC, Dana White and to all the fans for this incredible honor. I’m truly blessed to be a part of this journey. I love you guys.”

Ringcard Girl of the Year winner: Brittney Palmer, who announces this weekend’s #UFC296 will be her final event. #WorldMMAAwards Here is her speech: pic.twitter.com/fPERNBlWja — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 15, 2023

Chael brings Brittney Palmer back to the stage for a proper retirement sendoff. She lays down her shorts lol. #WorldMMAAwards pic.twitter.com/dUcrHBR22K — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 15, 2023

That’s when award show host Chael Sonnen had Palmer return to the stage. He pulled out a pair of octagon girl shorts out of his pocket and had Palmer lay them down on the stage – a nod to the tradition of fighters laying the gloves down following their final fight.

Palmer, 36, made her promotional debut at UFC 125 in 2011. She quickly became one of the two most recognizable octagon girls, alongside Arianny Celeste.

Outside of fighting, Palmer is an avid painter and philanthropist. She’s raised over $100,000 for charity through selling her artwork.

