Longtime ESPN College GameDay analyst picks Caleb Williams to win Heisman Trophy

Lee Corso loves college football. Though getting older and more frail, the widely beloved figure hasn’t called it a career. He still wants to be on the set of ESPN College GameDay.

One could make the argument — and it is a fair and understandable one — that Corso shouldn’t be put in such a position on air, with his speech clearly not as crisp as it once was, even a few years ago.

However, let’s remember that Bear Bryant, just one month after coaching his last game at Alabama in December of 1982, died. There are plenty of examples of people finally ending a career or professional pursuit which has animated their entire life, who die shortly after, as though there’s no next chapter.

Others will look at this and say, reasonably enough, that as long as a life continues, it should be spent doing what one loves. There’s a decent chance Lee Corso thinks this way. Keep that in mind when you watch this video.

Corso said on Saturday’s College GameDay broadcast that Caleb Williams will win the 2022 Heisman Trophy, and USC will be the surprise team of the college football season.

The Williams prediction comes just after the 1:30 mark of the video:

