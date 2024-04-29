Longhorns add former San Marcos star Malik Presley in transfer portal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Malik Presley is coming back home.

The former San Marcos basketball star spent his freshman year at Vanderbilt and announced his transfer to Texas on Monday.

Was clear when Presley was in high school at San Marcos that he had a good relationship with #Texas, Rodney Terry.



Some help on the wing for #HookEm https://t.co/d8zbu5Xdwj — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) April 29, 2024

Presley played in 26 games with five starts for the Commodores, scoring a season-high 11 points against Auburn on Jan. 17. He averaged 2.2 points per game and played 11 minutes per game. While a senior for the Rattlers in 2022-23, Presley was a first-team all-state performer who averaged 20.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, earning a nomination for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game.

He gives Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry another option at small forward, along with an incoming transfer from Indiana State, Jayson Kent. Terry has been busy in the portal this offseason, adding five players from the portal so far, most recently Oregon State point guard Jordan Pope before Presley.

Former Texas guard Tyrese Hunter announced his transfer to Memphis while forward Dillon Mitchell said he intends to transfer but wants to explore his NBA Draft options before making that decision.

