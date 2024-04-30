Long-serving Brett amongst five Truro City players released

Ryan Brett has twice helped Truro win promotion to the sixth tier [Truro City FC]

Long-serving Truro City midfielder Ryan Brett is one of five players who will leave the National League South club this summer.

The former Plymouth Argyle youngster has spent seven years at the club in two spells and twice helped them win promotion to the sixth tier.

James Melhado, James Taylor, Josh Hinds and Adam Porter will also leave.

Former Stoke City and Salford City player Porter had had an option to extend his contract but wishes to return to the north of England.

Goalkeeper James Hamon and Matt Buse are discussing new deals.

Meanwhile, Ryan Law, Dan Sullivan, Dan Rooney, Ed Palmer, Ben Adelsbury, Dominic Johnson-Fisher and Billy Palfrey will all stay after the club exercised options to extend their contracts.

Six players, including strikers Tyler Harvey and Andrew Neal, along with captain Connor Riley-Lowe, are already under contract for next season.

