London boxer Sherif Lawal dies aged 29 after collapsing in professional debut

London-based boxer Sherif Lawal collapsed during his fight on Sunday (@WarrenBoxingManagement)

London-based boxer Sherif Lawal has died at the age of 29, after being knocked down in his professional debut on Sunday.

Referee Lee Every waved off the bout at Harrow Leisure Centre in round four, after Lawal was dropped by Portuguese opponent Malam Varela.

Lawal was tended to by medics, who then transported the middleweight to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In a statement provided to The Independent on Monday (13 May), the British Boxing Board of Control said: “The British Boxing Board of Control sends their condolences to the family of Sherifdeen Lawal following his tragic passing after his Boxing contest on Sunday, 12th May 2024.

“The thoughts of all those involved in Boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time.”

The British & Irish Boxing Authority (Biba) said: “All at Biba would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the family of Sherif Lawal, who sadly passed away after his contest with Malam Varela at the weekend. Our thoughts are with all concerned.”

Warren Boxing Management added: “Last night, Sherif Lawal was making his debut at a show at Harrow Leisure Centre, in which our boxer Courtney Bennett was scheduled to fight.

“Unfortunately during Sherif’s fight, he collapsed and, despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead.

“Warren Boxing Management would like to send our condolences to all of Sherif’s family, friends, coaches and all those close to him at this tragic time.”