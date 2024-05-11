Local Sports Calendar (May 11)

May 11—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Champaign Central at Oakwood, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Cissna Park at Schlarman Academy, 10 a.m.

Danville at Casey-Westfield, 10 a.m.

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden round robin, 10 a.m.

South Vermillion at Covington, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Tri-County (Ind.) at Seeger, 10 a.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

South Vermillion at Covington, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Tuscola at Salt Fork, 10 a.m.

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods at Urbana at Illinois State University, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Wabash River Conference Meet preliminaries: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

College Softball

NJCAA Central District Tournament at Parkland: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Bethesda Christian at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional: Iroquois West at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional: Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Arcola Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Arcola Regional: Heritage at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Armstrong-Potomac Regional: Blue Ridge at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Covington and Southmont at Attica, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

Prep Softball

North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional: Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional: Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional: Heritage at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Wabash River Conference Meet finals: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville at News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet in Champaign, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Danville at News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet in Champaign, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Indy Car: Soniso Grand Prix at Indy, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Indiana at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Big Ten Tournament Championship, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, third round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Myrtle Beach Classic, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, FOX, 6 p.m.

United Football League

Memphis Showboats at Arlington Renegades, ESPN, Noon

St. Louis Battlehawks at Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 500, FS1, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Big Ten Tournament Semifinal, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament Semifinal, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Myrtle Beach Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Draft Lottery, ABC, 2 p.m.

Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 4: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

National Women's Soccer League

Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals, Marquee Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

United Football League

Michigan Panthers at D.C. Defenders, ESPN, 11 a.m.

San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

