LOCAL ROUNDUP: Southwest, Central, Andrews earn softball wins

Apr. 24—HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford rolled past rival Ragsdale 12-0 in five innings Tuesday in Metro 4A Conference softball at Southwest.

Damyia McFadden went 4 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Cowgirls. Rachel Wagner had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI while Amelia Stewart doubled and drove in five runs. Sachiko Price had a hit and two RBIs, and Makayla Stefanik tripled and drove in a run. Caroline Christman struck out four in four innings to earn the pitching win.

Southwest improved to 17-3 overall and 12-1 in the conference. The Tigers dipped to 5-12 and 3-10.

HIGH POINT CENTRAL, SMITH

GREENSBORO — High Point Central won 18-1 in three innings against Smith in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Smith.

Cameron McGowens went 3 for 4 with a double for the Bison (6-7 overall, 3-7). Idalis Underhill doubled twice and drove in two runs, while Tiffany Feggins also had two hits, including a triple and two RBIs. J'Niyah Ervin added a double and two RBIs, and Amirah Herrera doubled twice. Zeira Robles-Rojas had a grand slam.

Ervin struck out three in two innings in the circle. Robles-Rojas had one in one inning.

TW ANDREWS, NORTH FORSYTH

HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews defeated North Forsyth 19-11 in Mid-State 2A Conference softball Tuesday at Montlieu Academy of Technology. The Red Raiders improved to 4-10 overall and 3-7 in the conference.

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, WEST STOKES

WALLBURG — High Point Christian won 12-2 in six innings against West Stokes in softball Tuesday at Wallburg Baptist Church.

Maci Burkhart doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Cougars (16-2). Blakely Bowman added three hits and two RBIs, while Hailey Allred went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Landyn Smith and Lila Allred each had two hits and an RBI, and Paisley Dixon homered.

Dixon also got the complete-game pitching win, striking out nine.

EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson swept a doubleheader — 18-0 and 17-0 — against Thomasville in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Tuesday at Brown Middle.

Arianna Perkins went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Golden Eagles in the opener. Nikki Beal also went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, while Autumn Ramsey had a double and three RBIs. Kirsten Hedrick struck out seven in three innings.

Beal went 2 for 2 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for East in the finale. Alyssa Staley also went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. Ramsey added a hit and an RBI. Hedrick struck out one in three innings.

The Golden Eagles improved to 11-5 overall and 9-1 in the conference. The Bulldogs dipped to 0-16 and 0-11.

LEDFORD, ASHEBORO

ASHEBORO — Ledford won 25-0 in three innings against Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Asheboro.

Hailey Hoots went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Panthers (15-3 overall, 6-3 conference). Alana Herrera went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs, while Grace Henry went 2 for 2 with two doubles and an RBI. Emma Tesh added a triple and two RBIs.

Hoots got the pitching win, striking out two in two innings. Tesh added three strikeouts in one inning.

OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

TROY — Oak Grove beat Montgomery Central 13-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Montgomery Central.

Chloe Watkins went 4 for 5 with two doubles and six RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (). Abby Cruz added three hits, including a triple and three RBIs, while Izzy Lawrence went 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Mary Peyton Hodge struck out 13 while allowing just one hit in seven innings.

BASEBALL

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY

WINSTON-SALEM — Wesleyan Christian won 12-2 in five innings against Calvary Day in PTAC baseball Tuesday in Winston-Salem.

Hudson Lance doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Trojans (15-5 overall, 7-1 conference). Josh Hammond went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, while Myles Crocker also doubled, homered and drove in a run. Nick Leonard added a hit and two RBIs. Grayson McDonald got the complete-game pitching win, striking out four.

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian beat Calvary Day 4-3 in PTAC baseball Monday at Oak View Baptist Church.

Evan Goodwin went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Cougars (15-6 overall, 7-1 conference). Bryson Long and Hunter Kelley each doubled. Kelley also got the pitching win, striking out eight in five shutout innings.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, MILLENNIUM CHARTER

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness won 22-5 in three innings against Millennium Charter in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball Tuesday at Bishop.

Tyler Pesavento, who tripled and drove in four, and Xander Loncar, who drove in two, each went 3 for 3 to lead the Villains (11-5 overall, 7-2 conference). Will Valente also went 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Derek Murphy struck out one on the mound.

EAST DAVIDSON, WEST DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson moved into first place with a 2-0 win against West Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at East. The Golden Eagles improved to 15-5 overall and 11-0 in the conference, heading into the rematch Friday in Tyro.

GLENN, DAVIE COUNTY

KERNERSVILLE — Glenn defeated Davie County 7-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Glenn.

Brayden Winters and Craig McGhee each had two hits for the Bobcats (13-8 overall, 8-5 CPC). Chase Gora added a hit and an RBI, while Evan Britt and Gabe Eller each had an RBI. Camine Lancaster got the pitching win, striking out six in five innings.

RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Ragsdale won 21-0 in five innings against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Western.

Savoi Edwards homered and drove in four runs for the Tigers (15-4 overall, 11-2 conference), who clinched the outright conference title with the win. Owen Robinson added a double and three RBIs, while Cole Moebius and Kyle Maness each had a hit and an RBI.

Robinson got the pitching win, striking out six in three innings.

THOMASVILLE, LEXINGTON

LEXINGTON — Thomasville won 15-1 in five innings against Lexington in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Holt-Moffitt Field.

Travail Barnes went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (8-10 overall, 6-3 conference). Iyzir Black, Xavier Shaw, Matthew Bankhead and Bryan Serrano Rodriguez each drove in a run. Leonel Guzman got the pitching win, striking out five in three hitless innings.

TRINITY, EASTERN RANDOLPH

TRINITY — Trinity edged Eastern Randolph 9-8 in PAC 1A/2A baseball Tuesday at Trinity. The Bulldogs improved to 8-14 overall and 4-7 in the conference.

WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE

FRANKLINVILLE — Wheatmore won 2-1 against Providence Grove in PAC 1A/2A baseball Tuesday at Providence Grove.

Caleb Coggins had a hit and an RBI while Parker Kines also drove in a run for the Warriors (12-8 overall, 7-4 conference). Clay Hill added two hits, while Jonathan Heraldo and Payton Mooney each had a hit. Kines struck out nine in six innings on the mound.

GIRLS SOCCER

RAGSDALE, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale beat Southeast Guilford 1-0 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Ragsdale. The Tigers improved to 7-7-1 overall and 3-6 in the conference.

LACROSSE

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, RAGSDALE

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford edged rival Ragsdale 8-6 in Metro 4A Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Southwest. The Cowboys improved to 2-13 overall and 1-5 in the conference, while the Tigers dropped to 0-12 and 0-7.

In the girls match, Southwest won 17-2. The Cowgirls improved to 8-9 overall and 2-3 in the conference. Ragsdale moved to 1-11 and 0-6.

HPU SPORTS

BASEBALL

CHARLOTTE — High Point University rolled past Queens University of Charlotte 14-4 in nonconference baseball Tuesday in Charlotte.

Adam Stuart and Sean McGee each had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Panthers (23-18), who led 9-0 through five innings. Cael Chatham also had a hit and three RBIs while Charlie Klinger added three hits and an RBI.

Dalton Olsovsky got the pitching win, striking out two in three innings.