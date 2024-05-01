LOCAL ROUNDUP: Southwest baseball, Central softball advance in conference tourneys

May 1—HIGH POINT — Second-seeded Southwest Guilford outlasted seventh-seeded Page 4-3 in eight innings Tuesday at Southwest in the opening round of the Metro 4A Conference baseball tournament.

Devin Hernandez, who tripled, and Ryan Robinson each had two hits and an RBI to lead the Cowboys (15-9), who trailed 3-0 heading to the bottom of the sixth. Evan Hyde also had a hit and an RBI.

Robinson's sacrifice fly in the eighth drove in the winning run.

Ryan Maness got the pitching win, striking out one in a hitless inning of relief.

Southwest advanced to face third-seeded Northwest Guilford on Wednesday. The winner of that game will face either top-seeded Ragsdale or fourth-seeded Southeast Guilford in the championship Friday at the higher seed.

WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, CALDWELL

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day won 12-1 in five innings against rival Caldwell in PTAC baseball Tuesday at Westchester.

Tate Vogler went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and six RBIs for the Wildcats (9-8 overall, 5-5 conference). Jesse Covington added two RBIs, while Tony Lopez had a hit and an RBI. Ryan Engle struck out seven in four innings, while Covington struck out two in one inning.

HIGH POINT CENTRAL, ATKINS

WINSTON-SALEM — Second-seeded Atkins defeated seventh-seeded High Point Central 19-3 on Tuesday at Atkins in the first round of the Mid-State 3A Conference baseball tournament. The Bison moved to 3-17 overall.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, BETHANY COMMUNITY

KERNERSVILLE — Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness won 13-1 against third-seeded Bethany Community in the semifinals of the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference tournament Tuesday at Bishop.

The Villains (14-5) advanced to face top-seeded Cornerstone Charter in the championship Friday at Bishop.

Will Valente went 3 for 4 with a double, a grand slam and five RBIs to lead Bishop. Xander Loncar also went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Spencer Richard got the pitching win, striking out two in 5 2/3 innings.

EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson beat Thomasville 5-2 in the semifinals of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball tournament at Finch Field. The Golden Eagles (17-5) advanced to face second-seeded West Davidson in the championship Wednesday.

GLENN, REAGAN

KERNERSVILLE — Fourth-seeded Glenn upset top-seeded Reagan 7-6 in the semifinals of the Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball tournament Tuesday at East Forsyth.

Chase Gora doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Bobcats (17-8), who will face second-seeded West Forsyth in the championship Thursday. Craig McGhee also had two hits, while Evan Britt, Tyler Smith and Christopher Shoemaker each had a hit and an RBI.

Kale Woolard got the pitching win, striking out two in five innings.

OAK GROVE, LEDFORD

ASHEBORO — Third-seeded Oak Grove won 15-5 in six innings against second-seeded Ledford in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball tournament Tuesday at McCrary Park.

The Grizzlies, seeking their second straight conference tournament title, will face top-seeded North Davidson in the championship Thursday at 7 p.m. at McCrary Park.

Carson Everhart had four hits and three RBIs for Oak Grove (11-10), which led 10-0 in the middle of the second. Dawson Shelton doubled, homered and drove in three, and Kaden Hart also had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.

Walters got the pitching win, striking out two in three innings.

Lucas Riley had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Panthers (15-6). Gabe Barker took the loss in one inning.

RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD

JAMESTOWN — Top-seeded Ragsdale won 15-2 in five innings against eighth-seeded Western Guilford on Tuesday at Ragsdale in the opening round of the Metro 4A Conference baseball tournament. The Tigers advanced to face fourth-seeded Southeast Guilford on Wednesday. The winner of that game will play in the championship Friday at the higher seed.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, EASTERN GUILFORD

GIBSONVILLE — Sixth-seeded Southern Guilford lost 10-0 against third-seeded Eastern Guilford on Tuesday at Eastern in the first round of the Mid-State 3A Conference baseball tournament. The Storm moved to 8-15 overall.

SOFTBALL

HIGH POINT CENTRAL, ATKINS

WINSTON-SALEM — Fifth-seeded High Point Central edged fourth-seeded Atkins on Tuesday at Atkins in the opening round of the Mid-State 3A Conference softball tournament. The Bison (9-9) advanced to face top-seeded Rockingham County on Wednesday.

EAST DAVIDSON, SALISBURY

THOMASVILLE — Second-seeded East Davidson defeated third-seeded Salisbury 7-6 in the semifinals of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball tournament Tuesday at Brown Middle.

Nikki Beal had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles (14-6), who advanced to Thursday's championship against top-seeded West Davidson. Kyndall Williams added two hits and two RBIs, while Alyssa Staley had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI.

Kirsten Hedrick got the pitching win, striking out six in seven innings.

LEDFORD, NORTH DAVIDSON

ASHEBORO — Third-seeded Ledford fell 5-1 against second-seeded North Davidson on Tuesday at Asheboro in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball tournament.

Leah Leonard had a hit and an RBI for the Panthers (16-5). Hailey Hoots struck out five in 4 2/3 innings in the circle.

OAK GROVE, CENTRAL DAVIDSON

ASHEBORO — Top-seeded Oak Grove beat fifth-seeded Central Davidson 6-1 in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference tournament Tuesday at Asheboro.

The Grizzlies, seeking their second straight conference tournament title, will meet second-seeded North Davidson in the championship Thursday at 7 p.m. at Asheboro.

Carly White had two hits and an RBI for Oak Grove. Sydney Doty and Lauren Sexton each drove in a run. Ayla Sneed, Chloe Watkins and Izzy Lawrence each had two hits.

Mary Peyton Hodge struck out nine while allowing just two hits and one walk in earning the complete-game win.

RAGSDALE, NORTHERN GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Sixth-seeded Ragsdale lost 11-0 against third-seeded Northern Guilford on Tuesday at Northern in the first round of the Metro 4A Conference softball tournament. The Tigers moved to 7-13 overall.

GIRLS SOCCER

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford tied Grimsley 2-2 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Southwest. The Cowgirls moved to 8-8-2 overall and 5-4-1 in the conference.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY

WINSTON-SALEM — Wesleyan Christian beat Calvary Day 2-1 in PTAC girls soccer Tuesday in Winston-Salem.

Ava Peele scored two goals to lead the Trojans (12-4 overall, 8-3 conference). Kyla Denton added two assists. McKinlee Graver made six saves in goal.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness rolled past Carver 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Bishop. The Villains improved to 11-3-1 overall and 9-0 in the conference.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, SMITH

GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford defeated Smith 5-3 in overtime Tuesday in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer at Smith.

Courtney Griffith scored two goals for the Storm (4-16 overall, 4-7 conference). Brisa Vega and Charlee Slaughter each scored one goal. Danielle Walker made five saves in goal.

BOYS TENNIS

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY

WINSTON-SALEM — Wesleyan Christian won 8-1 against Calvary Day in PTAC boys tennis Tuesday in Winston-Salem.

Henry Henning (6-1, 1-6, 10-3), Eli Henning (6-0, 6-0), Tyler Layman (6-3, 7-6(9-7)), Myles Kraska (6-1, 6-0) and Judah Reitnour (6-2, 6-0) won in singles for the Trojans. Henry Henning/Andreas Cimpean (8-6), Eli Henning/Jaden DiFoggio (8-1) and Kraska/Layman (8-1) won in doubles.

BOYS GOLF

AT GRANDOVER EAST

GREENSBORO — Westchester Country Day shot a team score of 130 during Tuesday's boys golf match at Grandover's East Course.

Mac Timberlake shot a 40 for the Wildcats. Jackson Hedrick added a 43, followed by Thomas Brinson with a 47, Chase Hesling with a 50 and Coleman Schwartz with a 51.

TRACK

MID-STATE 3A CHAMPIONSHIPS

HIGH POINT — Southern Guilford placed in 15 events — including winning four — to highlight Tuesday's Mid-State 3A Conference track championships at the High Point Athletic Complex.

Tianna Spinks (girls 400, 56.43), Azianne Lynch (girls high jump, 4-8), Olivia Williams (girls pole vault, 4-6) and the boys 4x400 relay (3:33.23) won for Southern.

Elizabeth Deen (second — girls 300 hurdles, 49.00; second — girls long jump, 18-1.5; second — girls triple jump, 37-1; third — girls 100 hurdles, 14.73), Kiara Hill (second — girls high jump, 4-6), Haiden King Cox (second — boys pole vault, 10-0), Spinks (third — girls 200, 24.42), Aiden Griffith (third — boys pole vault, 9-6), as well as the boys 4x200 (second, 1:29.14), girls 4x100 (third, 52.35) and girls 4x200 (third, 1:49.13) relays placed for the Storm.

Lindsey Shaw (second — girls 800, 2:31.39) and the boys 4x100 relay (third, 44.40) place for High Point Central.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 1A/2A CHAMPIONSHIPS

TYRO — East Davidson placed in 14 events — winning four — to highlight Tuesday's Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference track championships at West Davidson.

Fatima Cepeda (girls 800, 2:29.19; girls 1600, 5:50.90; girls 3200, 12:57.02), as well as the girls 4x800 relay (11:32.08) won events for the Golden Eagles.

Erin Gardner (second — girls 1600, 6:15.73; third — girls 800, 1:34.26), Maydson York (second — girls 3200, 13:24.19), McKenzie Moroni (second — girls triple jump, 30-4.5), Olivia Gallimore (second — girls discus, 100-3), Avery Tysinger (third — girls 3200, 14:42.34), Danica Vogley (third — girls pole vault, 7-0), Dallas Salter (third — boys 800, 2:09.17), Caleb Machorro (third — boys 1600, 4:56.64; third — boys 3200, 10:54.94) also placed for East.

Taj Gabriel (boys discus, 147-11) and the boys 4x100 (43.59) won for Thomasville, which also got top-three placements from Savion Carmichael (second — boys 100, 11.36; third — boys 200, 23.32), Gary Pemberton (third — boys 100, 11.38), Malachi Knight (third — boys triple jump, 38-11) and Gabriel (third — shot put, 41-7.5), as well as the boys 4x200 relay (third, 1:33.22).