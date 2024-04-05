LOCAL ROUNDUP: Southern softball wins big against Dudley

Apr. 5—GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford won 17-0 in three innings against Dudley in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Thursday in Greensboro.

Kenly Brown went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBI for the Storm (4-6 overall, 3-2 conference). Avery Lowe added two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Naomi Hunt had two hits while Ariana Hernandez tripled and drove in two runs.

Brown got the complete-game win, striking out seven while allowing just one walk and no hits.

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, WEST ROWAN

MOUNT ULLA — High Point Christian lost 10-7 against West Rowan in nonconference softball Thursday at West Rowan.

Hailey Allred went 3 for 4 with two RBIS while Maci Burkhart had a double and four RBIs for the Cougars (10-2). Laci Jarrell, who doubled, and Kerri Langfitt each added three hits, while Lila Allred chipped in an RBI.

Paisley Dixon struck out six in five innings in the circle.

BASEBALL

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, WELLSVILLE (N.Y)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — High Point Christian won 20-5 in five innings against Wellsville (N.Y.) in its second game in the South Atlantic Bank Invitational at Carolina Forest. The Cougars, who also faced St. James on Friday with a chance to play Saturday, improved to 8-5 overall.

GLENN, AYNOR

AYNOR, S.C. — Glenn defeated Aynor (S.C.) 9-1 in its second game in the South Atlantic Bank Invitational at Aynor.

Kale Woolard had two hits and two RBIs for the Bobcats (7-5). Logan Stump added a double and three RBIs while Tyler Smith had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Gabe Eller also had a hit and two RBIs.

Christopher Shoemaker got the pitching win, striking out eight in six innings.

Glenn faced Conway on Friday with a chance to play Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY

GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford fell 3-0 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference play Thursday at Jamieson Stadium. The Cowgirls dipped to 4-5-1 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, SMITH

SUMNER — Southern Guilford won 3-1 against Smith in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southern. Danielle Walker made eight saves in goal for the Storm (1-10 overall, 1-3 conference).

BOYS TENNIS

RAGSDALE, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale defeated Southeast Guilford 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Thursday at Ragsdale.

Jay Patel (6-2, 6-2), Finch Jones (6-2, 6-0), Jackson Harlan (6-2, 6-1), Ved Patel (6-4, 6-0), Roman Kemp (6-2, 6-0) and Deep Patel (6-1, 6-1) won in singles. Jay Patel/Jones (8-3) and Dayan Shabbir/William Honeycutt (8-2) won in doubles.

The Tigers improved to 5-6 overall and 4-6 in the conference.

PRO SPORTS

CCFC PARTNERS WITH ATRIUM

HIGH POINT — Carolina Core FC has partnered with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in a multi-year agreement as the soccer club's exclusive health care provider.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will provide the official team physician, Dr. Jerrod Felder, a clinical assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and an orthopaedic surgeon at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will also employ certified athletic trainers who support Carolina Core FC's MLS NEXT Pro and CCFC Academy's MLS NEXT teams.

In addition to featuring the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist name and logo on the sleeve of the Carolina Core FC's and CCFC Academy's match jerseys, the health system will have match day activations and will be featured on the scoreboard and signage within Truist Point Stadium on matchdays.