LOCAL ROUNDUP: Ledford baseball beats North Surry

Apr. 18—WALLBURG — Ledford topped North Surry 10-4 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Ledford.

Kelvyn Paulino Jr. Had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead the Panthers (13-4). Lucas Riley also had two hits and an RBI, while Angel Pichardo had two RBIs. Ayden Wall and Gabe Barker, who doubled, each had a hit and an RBI. Caleb Butcher got the pitching win in short relief.

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, MOREHEAD

EDEN — Southwest Guilford narrowly fell 4-3 in eight innings against state power Morehead in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Morehead.

Devin Hernandez tripled and drove in two runs to lead the Cowboys (12-7). Evan Hyde and Ryan Maness each had a hit, while Jack Bliven drove in a run. JJ Parsons took the pitching loss in short relief.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE CHARTER

GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness outlasted Cornerstone Charter 9-8 in 11 innings Wednesday in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball in Greensboro.

Xander Loncar had four hits, including two doubles, for the Villains (10-5 overall, 6-2 conference). Will Valente had two hits and two RBIs, plus pitched seven innings in relief, striking out four.

EAST DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson defeated Providence Grove 6-4 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at East. The Golden Eagles improved to 13-5 overall.

GLENN, WEST DAVIDSON

KERNERSVILLE — Glenn beat West Davidson 14-0 in five innings Wednesday in nonconference baseball at Glenn.

Brayden Winters went 3 for 4 for the Bobcats (10-8). Christopher Shoemaker had two hits, including a triple, and five RBIs, while Tyler Smith also had two hits and three RBIs. Chase Gora added a hit and two RBIs.

Kale Woolard got the pitching win, striking out six in five innings.

WHEATMORE, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — Wheatmore defeated Thomasville 5-2 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Finch Field.

Parker Kines went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Warriors (11-7). Jonathan Heraldo, Trey Mitchell and Sean Jennison each added a hit and an RBI. Carson Work struck out six in 5 1/3 innings, while Clay Hill pitched 1 2/3 innings.

Bryan Serrano Rodriguez had a hit and an RBI to lead the Bulldogs (7-9). Leonel Guzman took the pitching loss in five innings.

SOFTBALL

TW ANDREWS, REIDSVILLE

HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews defeated Reidsville 25-10 in Mid-State 2A Conference softball Wednesday at Montlieu Academy of Technology. The Red Raiders improved to 3-8 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WHEATMORE

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford won 15-5 in five innings against Wheatmore in nonconference softball Wednesday at Southwest.

Aniya Harris went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for the Cowgirls (15-3). Damyia McFadden also went 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Kaylee Patel added two hits and two RBIs, while Amelia Stewart also had a hit and an RBI.

Miracle Kendrick earned the complete-game pitching win, striking out six. Carmen Turgeon took the loss, striking out nine.

Turgeon also had three hits while Adalyn Boles had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Warriors (6-8). Savannah Heiney added a hit and two RBIs, and Kylie Hemric doubled and drove in a run.

BOYS GOLF

AT HPCC-WILLOW CREEK

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day shot a 123 team score during Wednesday's boys golf match at High Point Country Club's Willow Creek course.

Jackson Hedrick shot a 2-over 38 to lead the Wildcats, who, as a 2A team, counted three scores to their team total. Mac Timberlake added a 41, followed by Chase Hesling (44), Coleman Schwartz (47) and Thomas Brinson (49).

AT WINDING CREEK

THOMASVILLE — Bishop McGuinness shot a 168 team score to narrowly win Wednesday's Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys golf match at Winding Creek Golf Course.

Cornerstone Charter also shot a 168. But because the Villains' fifth score was lower, they won the match. NC Leadership Academy also carded a 213.

Jack Freeman shot a 39 to lead Bishop, followed by Sam Sherrill with a 41 and Burns Handy and Cooper Hough each with a 44.

LACROSSE

BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE CHARTER

GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness defeated Cornerstone Charter 19-4 in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont Conference boys lacrosse Wednesday in Greensboro. The Villains improved to 10-3 overall and 8-0 in the conference.

GIRLS SOCCER

GLENN, PARKLAND

WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn beat Parkland 3-2 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.

Ashley Lopez Martinez had two goals while Yaneylin Medina-Mariche had one goal for the Ladycats (4-8-1 overall, 2-6 conference). Cameron Casas added an assist. Kirin Stewart made 10 saves in goal.

OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

MIDWAY — Oak Grove won 9-0 against Montgomery Central in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Oak Grove.

Katherine Lockamy had three goals and two assists while Victoria Lockamy had two goals and three assists for the Grizzlies (6-4-1 overall, 3-1 conference). Kinsey Adkins added two goals, and Ella Blizard and Mallie Blizard each had a goal and an assist.

Carmen DiFoggio got the win in goal.

BOYS TENNIS

OAK GROVE, NORTH DAVIDSON

MIDWAY — Oak Grove defeated North Davidson 6-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Oak Grove.

AIden Fleming (6-3, 6-3), Micah Draper (7-5, 6-4), Chris Morris (6-4, 6-1) and Chase Tincher (6-3, 6-4) won in singles for the Grizzlies. Fleming/Charlie McDonnell (8-2) and Chance Plummer/Draper (8-0 won in doubles.

Oak Grove improved to 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the conference.

RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale won 7-2 against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Ragsdale.

Finch Jones (6-3, 6-0), Jackson Harlan (6-0, 6-2), Ved Patel (6-1, 6-0), Roman Kemp (7-5, 0-6, 10-7) and Dayan Shabbir (6-1, 6-3) won in singles. Jay Patel/Jones (8-6) and Grant Kirkman/Nand Patel (8-6) won in doubles.

The Tigers improved to 6-9 overall and 5-9 in the conference.