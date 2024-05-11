LOCAL ROUNDUP: Danville girls track take fifth in sectional

May 11—O'FALLON — The Danville girls track team's road to next week's IHSA Class 2A state meet at Charleston hit O'Fallon on Thursday for a sectional meet.

Nickiya Shields won the 100 meter hurdles (14.68 seconds) and the triple jump (11.16 meters) for the Lady Vikings and was fifth in the long jump (5.19m) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (47.05) to also qualify for those events.

Shields will not be alone in Charleston as Gabriela Huerta tied for first in the high jump (1.57m), Samantha Brown was fourth in the pole vault (2.97m), Taniyah Reynolds was eighth in the 100 meter dash (12.43) and Da'Sani Lewis was eighth in the 200 (26.17). All of them were able to meet the state qualifying standards.

Also, the 400 relay team of Reynolds, Jhe'Nyi Parker, Lewis and Ashanti Conaway took third with a time of 48.58 to qualify and the 800 relay team of Reynolds, Lewis, Parker Conaway took third at 1:42.39 to also qualify.

The Vikings ended up fifth in the meet and will now get ready for the state meet, which will begin on May 16.

Seeger boys win WRC title

CAYUGA, Ind. — The Seeger boys track team outlasted the rest to win the Wabash River Conference team title on Thursday at North Vermilion High School.

Finnian McClain won the 110 (16.10 seconds) and 300 (41.79) hurdles and the long jump (20 feet, 1 inch) for the Patriots, while Konner Brenner won the 800 (2:05.75) and Nathan Odle won the 1,600 (4:37.69).

The 1,600 relay team of Brenner, McClain, Nicholas Wallpe and Landon Dispennett won in 3:36.73 and the 3,200 team of Odle, John Puterbaugh, Brenner and Malachi Lathrop won in 9:16.50.

North Vermillion was fourth with Karter Jackson taking second in the 1,600 (4:40.34), Cody Tryon was third in the 100 (12.02) and 200 (24.81), and Andre Buchhaas was third in the discus (114-2). The 400 relay team of Bradley Cope, Shawn Martin, Elijah Peaslee and Tryon was second at 47.20.

Fountain Central was fifth as Issac Gayler won the 400 (53.48), Caylum Wills was third in the 300 hurdles (47.20) and the 1,600 relay team 9f Wills, Brandon Pigg, Hayden Wigley and Gayler was second (3.46.81) and the 3,200 team of Hayden Kler, Pigg, Wigley and Wills was also second (9:25.49).

Covington was sixth with the 400 team of Bieron Saliji, Landon Herzog, Austin Bechtold and Averey Powell winning in 46.82, while Powell took second in the 100 (11.90), and Herzog was second in the long jump (18-7) and third in the high jump (5-5 3/4).

The Seeger girls took second to Parke Heritage. Hadessah Austin won the 800 (2:33.31) and 1,600 (5:29.11) for the Patriots, while Adara Austin won the 3,200 (12:27), Caleigh Purcell won the 300 hurdles (51.28) and the 3,200 team of Adara Austin, Hayden Frodge, Purcell and Claire Nern won in 11:41.34.

Fountain Central was fourth with Brailey Hoagland winning the 100 (13.28), the 200 (27.58), the 400 (1:02.17) and the long jump (15-7).

North Vermillion was fifth with Lauren Ellis winning the discus (108-07), Riley Smith was second in the 800 (2:35.44) and 1,600 (5:39.33), Reagan Bean took second in the high jump (4-8) and Isabell Edney was second in the shot put (32-7).

PREP BASEBALL

Bloomington 12, Danville 1

DANVILLE — The Vikings got three hits, but could not avoid losing in five innings to the Purple Raiders.

Marvin Davis II, Cameron Feuerborn and Kody Meeker each had a hit for Danville, who will play Normal Community on Wednesday.

At Danville

Bloomington 12, Danville 1

Bloomington'171'30'— '12 '13' 1

Danville'000'10'—'1'3'5

WP — Taylor. LP — Cameron Feuerborn. Two or more hits — B: Jackson, Dowling, Rivera 2B — B: Jackson, Dowling D: Kody Meeker. 3B — B: Thompson. RBIs — B: Jackson 2, Thompson 2, Anderson, Veitengruber, Dowling, Huffaker, Zimmerman.

Casey-Westfield 8, Schlarman 4

CASEY — The Hilltoppers took a 4-1 lead after the third inning, but Casey-Westfield scored three runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to get the win.

Jerrius Atkinson had a home run with three RBIs for Schlarman Academy, while Mason Crosby had a double.

The Hilltoppers are 5-13 and will play Cissna Park today to wrap up the regular season.

At Casey

Casey-Westfield 8, Schlarman 4

Schlarman'004'000'0'— '4 '6' 1

C-W'010'340'x'—'8'8'0

WP — Lovell. LP — Princeton Rush. Two or more hits — CW: Lovell, Reddicks. 2B — CW: Reddicks SA: Mason Crosby. HR — SA: Jerrius Atkinson. RBIs — SA: Atkinson 3 CW: Hupp 2. Lovell 2, Reddicks 2.

Hoopeston Area 15, N. Vermillion 0

CAYUGA, Ind. — Dylan Judy had nine strikeouts on the mound as he pitched a no-hitter in a five-inning win over the Falcons.

Cole Miller had three hits with a home run and four RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Ryker Small had three hits and three RBIs, Keygan Field and Owen Field each had two RBIs, Nick Cardenas had two hits and a RBI, Judy had a RBI and Zach Huchel had two hits.

The Cornjerkers end the regular season at 17-9 and will face Watseka in regional play on Monday. Hoopeston Area was coming off a 17-3 win over LeRoy on Thursday.

Miller had four RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Mason Rush had two hits and three RBIs, Cardenas had two hits and two RBIs, Huchel had two RBIs and Small had one RBI.

At Cayuga, Ind.

Hoopeston Area 15, North Vermillion 0

Hoopeston'109'14'— '15 '13' 1

N. Vermillion'000'00'—'0'0'1

WP — Dylan Judy. LP — Gavin Bean. Two or more hits — HA: Ryker Small 3, Cole Miller 3, Nick Cardenas, Zach Huchel. 2B — HA: Small, Miller. 3B — HA: Small. HR — HA: Miller. RBIs — HA: Miller 4, Small 3, Keygan Field 2, Owen Field 2, Judy, Cardenas.

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 17, LeRoy 3

LeRoy'001'20'— '3 '8' 3

Hoopeston'348'2x'—'17'9'1

WP — Ethan Steiner. Two or more hits — HA: Nick Cardenas, Mason Rush. 2B — HA: Dylan Judy, Cardenas. RBIs — HA: Cole Miller 4, Rush 3, Cardenas 2, Zach Huchel 2, Ryker Small.

Geo-RF 4, Rantoul 3

RANTOUL — Jackson Pratt had a walk-off sacrifice fly as the Buffaloes got past the Eagles.

Hunter Meeker had two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Jase Latoz had two hits and Landon Heck got the win on the mound.

Seeger 2, N. Montgomery 1

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Patriots scored both of their runs in the fifth to get the win on the road.

Peyton Reynolds had two hits for Seeger, while Noah Stephen had one RBI.

The Patriots are 16-1 and were coming off their first loss of the season against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.

The Patriots took a 3-1 lead after the second inning, but the Blue Devils showed why they have not lost a game in weeks in scoring a run in the fourth and four more in the fifth to get a 6-3 win.

Micah Stanford had two RBIs for BHRA, while Jordan Johnson and Enrique Rangel each had an RBI and Caden Keleminic had five strikeouts in three innings of relief to get the win.

Peyton Reynolds had two RBIs, while Christian Holland had a RBI for the Patriots.

At Crawfordsville, Ind.

Seeger 2, North Montgomery 1

Seeger'000'020'0'— '2 '6' 1

N. Montgomery'000'001'0'—'1'1'2

WP — Christian Holland. LP — Sulc. Two or more hits — S: Peyton Reynolds. 2B — S: Holland, Reynolds NM: Edwards. RBIs — S: Noah Stephen NM: Dyson.

At Bismarck

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Seeger 3

Seeger'120'000'0'— '3 '5' 1

BHRA'010'140'x'—'6'5'0

WP — Caden Keleminic LP — Noah Stephen. 2B — S: Cameron Laws BHRA: Karson Stevenson, Micah Stanford. 3B — S: Christian Holland. RBIs — S: Peyton Reynolds 2, Holland BHRA: Stanford 2, Jordan Johnson, Enrique Rangel.

Westville 4, C-W 3

WESTVILLE — With three runs in the fifth, the Westville baseball team took the lead and would hang on to a 4-3 win over Casey-Westfield on Thursday.

Easton Barney had two RBIs for Westville, while Cade Schaumburg had two hits and a RBI and Chance Quick had an RBI.

Cameron Steinbaugh had five strikeouts on the mound for the Tigers, who will play Marshall on Friday.

At Westville

Westville 4, Casey-Westfield 3

C-W'000'021'0'— '3 '9' 0

Westville'010'030'x'—'4'5'1

WP — Cameron Steinbaugh LP — Maulding. Two or more hits — CW: Hupp, Rhoads, Wilson W: Cade Schaumburg. 2B — CW: Rhoads, Overbeck W: Easton Barney. RBIs — CW: Hupp 2, Wilson W: Barney 2, Schaumburg, Chance Quick.

PREP SOFTBALL

Tuscola 10, Geo-RF 0

TUSCOLA — The Buffaloes only had four hits as they were shut out by Tuscola.

Chloe Stephenson, Peyton McComas, Madison Nevels and Emma Fitzwater each had one hit for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, who are 2-20 going into playoff action against Schlarman Academy on Monday.

At Tuscola

Tuscola 10, Geo-RF 0

Geo-RF'000'000'— '0 '4' 2

Tuscola'012'025'—'10'14'0

WP — Taylor. LP — Chloe Stephenson. Two or more hits — T: Munson 4, Cleland, Boyer, Thomason. 2B — T: Thomason, Boyer, Cleland, Munson, Pettry. HR — T: Boyer, Cleland. RBIs — T: Boyer 3, Cleland 3, Munson, Tyler, Pettry

Danville 12, Urbana 0

DANVILLE — The Danville softball team had one of its best games on Thursday, getting a 12-0 win over Urbana in five innings.

Alicia Angus had three hits with an inside the park home run and three RBIs for the Vikings, while Jaidyn Hardesty had two RBIs, winning pitcher Kendall Rannebarger had three hits and a RBI, Payton Beith had two hits and a RBI and Maya Gagnon, Ka'Leah Bellik and Olivia Scaggs each had one RBI.

Rannebarger had seven strikeouts and gave up one hit on the mound for Danville, who is 9-11 and will face Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday.

At Danville

Danville 12, Urbana 0

Urbana'000'00'— '0 '1' 1

Danville'243'3x'—'12'13'0

WP — Kendall Rannebarger. LP — Lange. Two or more hits — D: Rannebarger 3, Alicia Angus 3, Payton Beith. 2B — U: Norris D: Rannebarger 2, Jaidyn Hardesty, TaeAna Boyd. HR — D: Angus. RBIs — D: Angus 3, Hardesty 2, Rannebarger, Maya Gagnon, Ka'Leah Bellik, Beith, Olivia Scaggs.

Schlarman 14, Heritage 0

BROADLANDS — It took until the final game of the season, but the Schlarman Academy softball team finally got its moment.

On the strength of an one-hit, 11 strikeout performance from Deana Linares, the Hilltoppers beat Heritage 14-0 in five innings on Thursday for their first win of the season.

Irene Rangel had three hits with a grand slam and six RBIs for Schlarman, while Linares, Jelanna Tall, Regan Troglia and Bianca Rodriguez each had one RBI.

The Hilltoppers are 1-10 and will start the postseason on Monday with a game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

At Broadlands

Schlarman Academy 14, Heritage 0

Schlarman'217'04'— '14 '7' 1

Heritage'000'00'—'0'1'3

WP — Deana Linares. LP — Courtney Sanford. Two or more hits — SA: Irene Rangel. 2B — SA: Jelanna Tall. HR — SA: Rangel (GS). RBIs — SA: Rangel 6, Reagan Troglia, Linares, Tall, Bianca Rodriguez.

Salt Fork 13, PBL 0

CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team had 13 hits as they were able to beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-0 on Thursday.

Brilynn Barnett and three RBIs for the Storm, while Alexa Jamison and Madison Harden each had two hits and two RBIs, Sailor Pacot and Karli McGee each had two hits and a RBI and Ava Ringstrom and Michelle Ford each had one RBI.

McGee had six strikeouts and only gave up three hits for the Storm, who are 10-14 and will take on Tuscola on Saturday.

At Catlin

Salt Fork 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

PBL'000'00'— '0 '3' 3

Salt Fork'072'4x'—'13'13'0

WP — Karli McGee. LP — Busboom. Two or more hits — PBL: Busboom SF: Sailor Pacot, Alexa Jamison, Brilynn Barnett, McGee, Madison Harden. 2B — SF: Harden 2, McGee, Ringstrom, Barnett, Pacot. RBIs — SF: Barnett 3, Jamison 2, Harden 2, Pacot, Ringstrom, McGee, Michelle Ford

LeRoy 8, BHRA 3

LEROY — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team finished the regular season with a road game against LeRoy on Thursday.

The Blue Devils tied the game at 3-3 in the second inning, but the Panthers would score two runs in the third and would go on to win 8-3.

Elli Tittle had two RBIs for BHRA, while Emma Shelato had two hits and a RBI and Gentry Elson had three hits.

The Blue Devils are 19-10 and will start IHSA Class 2A regional play on Wednesday against Watseka.

At LeRoy

LeRoy 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3

BHRA'120'000'0'— '3 '7' 3

LeRoy'302'012'x'—'8'12'2

WP — Khloe Builta. LP — Eva Ronto. Two or more hits — BHRA: Gentry Elson 3, Emma Shelato L: Natalie Loy 3, Emily Mennenga, Molly Buckles 2B — BHRA: Elson, Raeghan Dickison L:Buckles. HR — BHRA: Shelato. L:Lilly Long. RBIs — BHRA: Elli Tittle 2, Shelato L: Long 2, Loy, Laila Carr, Emily Bogema, Emma Bagnell.

Tri-County 16, Seeger 6

WOLCOTT, Ind. — The Seeger softball team did not have enough firepower on the road on Thursday, losing 16-6 to Tri-County in five innings.

Keisha Inman had two RBIs for the Patriots, while Autumn Plunkett and Kaylyn Wheeler each had one RBI and Viv Middleton had two hits.

At Wolcott, Ind.

Tri-County 16, Seeger 6

Seeger'031'02'— '6 '4' 5

Tri-County'612'07'—'16'13'2

WP — Grace Luck. LP — Autumn Plunkett. Two or more hits — S: Viv Middleton TC: Bella Dominguez 3, Ariana Dominguez, Lyzzy Bahler, Lauren Bledsoe. 2B — S: Middleton TC: Bella Dominguez, Ariana Dominguez. 3B — S: Kaylyn Wheeler. TC: Luck, Bella Dominguez. RBIs — S: Keisha Inman 2, Wheeler, Plunkett TC: Kendall Anderson 3, Bella Dominguez 2, Ariana Dominguez 2, Luck 2, Bahler 2, Madilyn Nevitt 2, Bledsoe.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Covington wins Bi-County meet

COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys golf team held off the rain and three other teams to win the Bi-County Tournament on Thursday at Rivercrest Golf Course.

Coye Ferguson led the Trojans with a two-round score of 87, while Andrew Wright had a 91, Luke Holycross had a 96 and Henry Tanner carded a 100.

Fountain Central was second with Jaylin Payne leading the way with an 86, while Wesley Jackson had a 95, William Armstrong had a 97 and Kam Krug scored a 99.

Seeger was fourth with Thomas Lemming winning medalist honors with a 85, while Owen Kerr had a 104, Grant Watkins had a 118 and Drake Sitz scored a 128.

Attica was third at 426 with Drew Mandeville leading the way with a 94.

The meet started on Monday, while rain moved the second round to Thursday.

At Covington, Ind.

Bi-County Tournament

At Rivercrest G.C. (Par 36)

Team results — 1. Covington 374, 2. Fountain Central 377, 3. Attica 426, 4. Seeger 435.

Medalist — Thomas Lemming (S) 85.

Covington (374) — Coye Ferguson 87, Andrew Wright 91, Luke Holycross 96, Henry Tanner 100, Urban Roarks 103

Fountain Central (377) — Jaylin Payne 86, Wesley Jackson 95, William Armstrong 97, Kam Krug 99, Ayden Donaldson 108.

Attica (426) — Drew Mandeville 94, Eli French 104, Gabe Dreher 110, Jackson Sisk 118, Elijah Lathrop 143

Seeger (435) — Lemming 85, Owen Kerr 104, Grant Watkins 118, Drake Sitz 128, Tanner Fenters 135.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fountain Central 3, Benton Central 2

VEEDERBURG, Ind. — The doubles teams of Alydia Mellady and Hannah Prickett and Josie Harshbarger and Lilly Peterson won as the Mustangs got past the Bison.

Haley Webb won in singles for Fountain Central, who will start play in the WRC tennis meet today.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

DACC softball falls to Parkland

CHAMPAIGN — The Danville Area Community College softball team once again found itself in a battle with Parkland College on Friday.

This time, it was in the NJCAA Central District Tournament and it was another tight contest.

The Cobras took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the Lady Jaguars tied it in the fourth and took a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning.

In the seventh, Parkland would hit two home runs and tied the game with a home run by Karley Yergler. And in the ninth, Lexie Griffin hit a two-run home run to give the Cobras a 7-5 win.

Amaria Wall had a home run and three RBIs for DACC, while Kennedy Hudson had two hits and two RBIs and Rylee Richey had two hits and had four strikeouts on the mound.

Yergler had two hits and three RBIs for the Cobras, while Griffin had two RBIs

The Jaguars started the day with a 2-1 win over St. Louis Community College Richey had 15 strikeouts for DACC, while Wall and Ali Grenzebach each had one RBI and Molly Besser had two hits.

Even with the loss, the Lady Jaguars are not done as they will play today at 11 a.m.

At Champaign

Parkland College 7, Danville Area Community College 5

DACC'000'302'000'— '5 '8' 0

Parkland'300'000'202'—'7'13'0

WP — Vetter LP —Rylee Richey. Two or more hits — D: Richey P: Ruder, Mason, Yergler, Owens, Wallace. 2B — D: Kennedy Hudson P: Vetter, Mason, Owens. 3B — H: Bowers. HR — D: Amaria Wall, P: Yergler 2, Griffin, Stivierson. RBIs — D: Wall 3, Hudson 2 P: Yergler 3, Griffin 2, Mason, Stiverson.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

DACC out of Region 24 tournament

CHAMPAIGN — The Jaguars' season ended in the Region 24 tournament on Friday, losing 12-11 to Lewis & Clark and 12-4 to Parkland.

Danville Area Community College ends the season at 21-30.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Shannon to face trial

Former Illinois player Terrence Shannon Jr. will have to stand trial for rape and sexual aggravated assault charges.

A Kansas judge ruled at his preliminary hearing Friday that there was probable cause for trial to proceed..

Shannon was arraigned and pleaded not guilty before the ruling.

Last year, a woman accused Shannon of sexually penetrating her with his fingers at a bar in Lawrence, Kansas, on Sept. 9. The woman found Shannon's picture through a Google search and told local police he was the assailant. Shannon was arrested and charged with "unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly [engaging] in sexual intercourse with a person ... who did not consent to the sexual intercourse under circumstances when she was overcome by force or fear, a severity level 1 person felony."

In December, he was suspended indefinitely by Illinois and missed six games, but he was granted a temporary restraining order by a federal judge and returned to the team Jan. 21. He played the rest of the season and led the team to the Elite Eight. In April, the university dropped its investigation of Shannon.

Shannon, per his attorneys, is expected to complete his trial — if the June 10 date remains — before the NBA draft, June 26-27. Before his legal case, he was a projected first-round pick.