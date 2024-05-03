LOCAL ROUNDUP: Bishop baseball captures NWP tourney title

May 3—KERNERSVILLE — Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness defeated top-seeded Cornerstone Charter 11-7 in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball tournament championship Thursday at Bishop.

Xander Loncar had three hits and four RBIs for the Villains (15-5), who scored eight runs in the fifth to climb from a three-run deficit. Will Valente, Anderson Lynch, Grant Moya and Ben Williams pitched.

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY

GREENSBORO — High Point Christian defeated Greensboro 5-3 in PTAC baseball Thursday in Greensboro.

Hunter Kelley, Jake Dunlap, Mack Johnson and Evan Goodwin, who doubled, each had two hits for the Cougars (18-8 overall, 8-3 conference). Heath Craver struck out six in five innings pitched.

GLENN, WEST FORSYTH

KERNERSVILLE — Fifth-seeded Glenn lost 15-5 against second-seeded West Forsyth in the Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball tournament championship Thursday at East Forsyth. The Bobcats moved to 17-9 overall.

OAK GROVE, NORTH DAVIDSON

ASHEBORO — Third-seeded Oak Grove lost 2-1 against top-seeded North Davidson in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball tournament championship Thursday at McCrary Park. The Grizzlies moved to 11-11 overall.

GIRLS SOCCER

BISHOP McGUINNESS, PIEDMONT CLASSICAL

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness rolled past Piedmont Classical 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Bishop.

Laney Heafer had two goals and an assist while Ashley Hawley also scored two goals to lead the Villains (12-3-1 overall, 10-0 conference). Anna Aufrance had a goal and two assists and Fatima Acosta had a goal and an assist. Olivia Miller, Sofia Walter and Alyssa Dixon-Velez each had a goal, while Alex Miller and Annabelle Pirkl each had an assist.

Emmy Valente and Hannah Reeves split time in goal.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, EASTERN GUILFORD

SUMNER — Southern Guilford beat Eastern Guilford 3-2 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southern.

Courtney Griffith scored two goals while Savannah Roberts scored one for the Storm (5-16 overall, 5-7 conference). Danielle Walker made six saves in goal.

WHEATMORE, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH

FARMER — Wheatmore raced by Southwestern Randolph 9-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Thursday at Southwestern Randolph.

Ellie Garrison scored seven goals for the Warriors (12-3 overall, 10-0 conference). Natalie Bowman added a goal and three assists. Alexis Hollyfield added a goal. Kaitlyn Vasquez had three assists, while Maggie Messner and Bri Hill each had one. Lucy Lockwood made two saves in goal.

SOFTBALL

EAST DAVIDSON, WEST DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE — Second-seeded East Davidson fell 5-4 against top-seeded West Davidson in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball tournament championship Thursday at Brown Middle. The Golden Eagles moved to 14-7 overall.

OAK GROVE, NORTH DAVIDSON

ASHEBORO — Top-seeded Oak Grove lost 7-1 against second-seeded North Davidson in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball tournament championship Thursday at Asheboro. The Grizzlies moved to 21-2.

BOYS GOLF

AT TANGLEWOOD PARK

CLEMMONS — Wesleyan Christian shot a 146 team score in Thursday's PTAC match at Tanglewood Park's Championship course.

Cole Rouse shot a 35 to lead the Trojans, followed by Ren Niebauer with a 36, Jake Brown with a 37, Hayden Magnussen with a 38, Cooper Cavanaugh with a 40 and Lincoln Sanders with a 44.

TRACK

AT ADERHOLDT TRACK

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian won the girls score while High Point Christian won the boys score during Thursday's PTAC meet hosted by HPCA at Aderholdt Track.

Wesleyan won with 171 points on the girls side, ahead of Forsyth Country Day with 147. HPCA was fourth with 74, while Westchester was fifth with 52. HPCA won with 162 points on the boys side, while Wesleyan was second with 114. Westchester was seventh with 42.

Winning events for Wesleyan were: Rachel Shaw (girls discus, 85-3), Xavier Hayes (boys long jump, 19-7), Ellie Roy (girls 100 hurdles, 17.23), Joi Norman (girls 100, 13.09), Yolanda Calhoun (girls 400, 58.27), Donovan Calhoun (boys 400, 49.42) and Jones Barber (boys 3200, 10:24.02), as well as the girls 4x800 (16:00.57) and boys 4x800 (10:35.21) relays.

Winning events for HPCA were: Sean Brassel (boys discus, 121-10), Zoie Hembree (girls pole vault, 10-0), Reade Guthrie (boys pole vault, 9-6), Isaiah Sanders (boys 100, 10.98) and Cole Johnson (boys 1600, 4:48.40), plus the boys 4x200 (1:34.63) and boys 4x100 (45.11) relays.

Westchester won the girls 4x400 relay (4:33.80).

NORTHWEST PIEDMONT CHAMPIONSHIPS

DANBURY — Bishop McGuinness won the girls team title during Thursday's Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference championships at North Stokes.

The Villains totaled 116 points, ahead of College Prep & Leadership with 95. Bishop was third on the boys side with 71, as Cornerstone Charter won with 110.

Winning events for the Villains were: Natallie Van Dyke (girls 100 hurdles, 19.34), Iara Silvagnoli (girls 1600, 5:50.15; girls 800, 2:35.44; girls 3200, 12:43.41), Drew Pacholke (boys 1600, 4:53.37) and Aiden Martin (boys 400, 51.71), as well as the girls 4x800 (11:46.25) and girls 4x400 (4:35.69) relays.

HPU SPORTS

MEN'S LACROSSE

AMHERST, Mass. — Third-seeded High Point University lost 11-10 against second-seeded Richmond in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference men's lacrosse tournament Thursday at Garber Field.

Jack Sawyer and Brayden Mayea each had two goals and an assist for the Panthers (9-7). Jack VanOverbeke added a goal and an assist to highlight the offense. Zack Overend made 11 saves in goal.

High Point fell behind as Richmond (10-5) scored all four goals of the opening quarter. But it rallied to tie the match 5-5 at halftime, and the teams were tied as late as 9-9 with eight minutes left in the match.

But the Spiders scored twice inside the final two minutes, and the Panthers got back within one with nine seconds left.