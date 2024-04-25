LOCAL ROUNDUP: BHRA baseball go on all cylinders

Apr. 25—CATLIN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team was able to score early and often as the Blue Devils beat Salt Fork 18-4 on Wednesday.

Chaz Dubois had three hits and three RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Caden Keleminic, Anderson Thomas, Karson Stevenson and Dane Dillon each had two hits and two RBI, Enrique Rangel had three RBIs, Cruz Dubois had three hits and one RBI and Micah Stanford and Ethan Dubois each had one RBI.

Brayden Norton had two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Deegan Albert and Jameson Remole each had one RBI.

The Blue Devils are 17-6 and will play Milford on Friday, while the Storm will play Westville on Friday.

At Catlin

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18, Salt Fork 4

BHRA'361'200'6'— '18 '17' 0

Salt Fork'004'000'0'—'4'3'4

WP — Chaz Dubois. LP — Braxton Clem. Two or more hits — BHRA: Cruz Dubois 3, Chaz Dubois 3, Dane Dillion, Caden Keleminic, Anderson Thomas, Karson Stevenson. 2B — BHRA: Cruz Dubois, Chaz Dubois, Enrique Rangel SF: Norton. RBIs — SF: Norton 2, Jameson Remole, Deegan Albert BHRA: Chaz Dubois 3, Rangel 3, Dillion, Keleminic, Thomas, Stevenson, Ethan Dubois, Micah Stanford, Cruz Dubois.

Normal West 16, Danville 1

NORMAL — The Vikings only had one hit as they lost in four innings to the Wildcats.

Cameron Feuerborn had a triple and scored the only run for Danville, who are 4-14 and will host Normal West on Friday.

At Normal

Normal West 16, Danville 1

Danville'000'1'— '1 '1' 7

N. West'274'3'—'16'11'1

WP — Beirne. LP — Cameron Feuerborn. Two or more hits — NW: DesCarpentrie 3, Knuth 3, Hart. 2B — NW: DesCarpentrie 2, Crancer, Olsen. 3B — D: Feuerborn. RBIs — NW: DesCarpentrie 4, Knuth 3, Hart, Crancer, Coone.

Oakwood 12, Paris 10

OAKWOOD — The Comets scored nine runs in the first, lost the lead in the fifth and scored three runs in the sixth to get past the Tigers.

Cort Vermillion had two hits and three RBIs for Oakwood, while Derek Drews, Brody Marcinko and Alec Harrison each had two RBIs and Brody Taflinger, Chase Harrison and Chase Dudley each had one RBI.

The Comets are 10-13 and will play Cissna Park today.

At Oakwood

Oakwood 12, Paris 10

Paris'042'130'0'— '10 '8' 2

Oakwood'900'003'x'—'12'6'2

WP — Jackson Dudley. LP — Reed. Two or more hits — P: King, Sanders O: Cort Vermillion 2B — P: Daughtery. RBIs — P: Daughtery 3, King 2, Rogers 2, Sanders 2, Dunn. O: Vermillion 3, Derek Drews 2, Brody Marcinko 2, Alex Harrison 2, Brody Taflinger, Chase Harrison, Chase Dudley.

St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Westville 3

WESTVILLE — The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first, but the Spartans would score the next 10 runs as they took the road win.

Easton Barney had three hits and a RBI for Westvlle, while Matt Darling had two hits and a RBI, Cameron Quick had a RBI, Cade Schaumburg had two hits and Drew Wichtowski had three hits.

The Tigers are 16-4-1 and will play Salt Fork on Friday.

At Westville

St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Westville 3

SJO'040'213'0'— '10 '12' 0

Westville'100'000'2'—'3'13'1

WP — Early. LP — Matt Darling. Two or more hits — SJO: Jacob, Landrus, Waller, Allenbaumer, McKinney W: Drew Wichtowski 3, Easton Barney 3, Darling, Cade Schaumburg. 2B — SJO: Jacob 3B — W: Wichtowski. RBIs — SJO: Landrus 3, McKinney 2, Haley, Waller, Jacob W: Darling, Barney, Cameron Quick.

Covington 2, Fountain Central 1

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Kolten Haymaker had eight strikeouts and gave up only two hits as the Trojans beat the Mustangs.

Landon Hardy had two hits and one RBIs for Covington, while Kaden Smith had an RBI and Austin Stein and Kyven Hill each had two hits.

Ayden Batchelor had four strikeouts in the loss for Fountain Central, while Asher Davis and Uriah Wildman each had one hit.

The Trojans are 4-7 and will face the Mustangs again today.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Covington 2, Fountain Central 1

Covington'000'200'0'— '2 '10' 1

F. Central'001'000'0'—'1'2'1

WP — Kolten Haymaker. LP — Ayden Batchelor. Two or more hits — C: Landon Hardy, Kyven Hill, Austin Stein. 2B — C: Hardy, Creux Rieman. RBIs — C: Kaden Smith, Hardy.

Seeger 12, S. Vermillion 0

CLINTON, Ind. — Luke Pluimer pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Patriots shut out the Wildcats.

Noah Stephen had two hits and four RBIs for Seeger, while Christian Holland had three hits and two RBIs, Peyton Reynolds had three hits, Landon Walker and Cameron Laws each had two hits and a RBI, while Pluimer, Dylan Walters and Garrett Swaney each had one RBI.

The Patriots will face South Vermillion again today.

At Clinton, Ind.

Seeger 12, South Vermillion 0

Seeger'201'030'6'— '12 '15' 0

S. Vermillion'000'000'0'—'0'0'2

WP — Luke Pluimer. LP — Smith. Two or more hits — S: Christian Holland 3, Peyton Reynolds 3, Noah Stephen, Landon Walker, Cameron Laws. 2B — S: Stephen. RBIs — S: Stephen 4, Holland 2, Pluimer, Walker, Dylan Walters, Garrett Swaney, Laws.

PREP SOFTBALL

Danville 3, Centennial 2

CHAMPAIGN — Ka'Leah Bellik had four hits, including the game-winning RBI double in the eighth inning, as the Vikings beat the Chargers.

Bellik had two RBIs for Danville, while Kendall Rannebarger and TaeAna Boyd each had a hit.

The Vikings are 8-7 and will face Normal Community today.

At Champaign

Danville 3, Champaign Centennial 2

Danville'100'001'01'— '3 '6' 1

Centennial'000'010'10'—'2'8'1

WP — Kendall Rannebarger. LP — Goodreau. Two or more hits — D: Bellik 4 CC: Carson 3. 2B — D: Bellik 3, Rannebarger CC: Flemons. 3B — D: Bellik. RBIs — D: Bellik 2 CC: Goodreau 2.

BHRA 14, Salt Fork 4

CATLIN — The Blue Devils had 13 hits as they beat the Storm in five innings.

Ella Myers had three hits with a home run and four RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Raeghan Dickinson had three RBIs, Elli Tittle had two hits and two RBIs, Gentry Elson had two hits and a RBI, Emma Shelato had two hits and Draycee Nelson, Ava Acton, Ella Acton and Eva Ronto each had one RBI.

Macie Russell had two hits and a RBI for Salt Fork, while Alexa Jamison had an RBI.

The Blue Devils will face North Vermillion today, while the Storm will face Westville on Friday.

At Catlin

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Salt Fork 4

BHRA'445'10'— '14 '13' 2

Salt Fork'001'30'—'4'5'2

WP — Eva Ronto. LP — Morgan Russell. Two or more hits — BHRA: Ella Myers 3, Emma Shelato, Gentry Elson,Elli Tittle SF: Macie Russell. 2B — BHRA: Elson 2, Ella Acton, Shelato. HR — BHRA: Myers. RBIs — BHRA: Myers 4, Raeghan Dickison 3, Tittle 2, Draycee Nelson, Elson, Ava Acton, Ella Action, Ronto SF: Macie Russell, Alexa Jamison

South Vermillion 11, Seeger 0

CLINTON, Ind. — The Wildcat combo of Shaylee Wallace and Sofia Lorenzetti combined for a no-hitter as the Patriots lost in five innings.

Autumn Plunkett took the loss for Seeger, who will host South Vermillion today.

At Clinton, Ind.

South Vermillion 11, Seeger 0

Seeger'000'00'— '0 '0' 3

S. Vermillion'452'0x'—'11'9'1

WP — Wallace. LP — Autumn Plunkett. Two or more hits — SV: Travoli, Schimmel, Wallace. 2B — SV: Travioli, Schimmel. RBIs — SV: Schimmel 5, Stivers 2, Travoli, Crim, Smith.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fountain Central 4, Southmont 1

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The doubles teams of Alydia Mellady and Hannah Prickett and Savannah Bowers and Lilly Peterson each won as the Mustangs beat the Mounties.

Haley Webb and Laney Hoagland each won in singles for Fountain Central, who was coming off a 3-2 win over Lafayette Central Catholic on Monday. Webb and Hoagland won in singles and Bowers and Peterson won in doubles.

The Mustangs will host the Fountain Central Invitational on Saturday.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Danville 7, Urbana 2

Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Hanna Long 6-0, 6-3. Marley Jones (SM) def. Elise Webb 7-5, 2-6, 10-5. Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Kela Johnson 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles — Alydia Mellady-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Courtlyn Carpenter-Haylee Hall 6-0, 6-0. Savannah Bowers-Lilly Peterson (FC) def. Evelyn Zachary-Jozee Jones 6-2, 6-3.

From Monday

At Lafayette, Ind.

Fountain Central 3, Lafayette Central Catholic 2

Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Caitlin Thompson 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (5), Anna Foery (CC) def. Elise Webb 6-3, 6-0. Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Ella Davis 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles — Bliss Ulvrey-Ella Henry (CC) def. Josie Harshbarger-Hannah Prickett 6-2, 6-0. Savannah Bowers-Lilly Peterson (FC) def. Emily Foery-Addy Waller 6-3, 7-6 (7).

PREP TRACK

GRFC fourth at Marshall

MARSHALL — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman track teams took part at a meet at Marshall and both teams ended up fourth.

James Cody was second in the 110 (16.4) and 300 (44.1) hurdles for the Buffaloes, while Rylan Mosier was second in the 800 (2:16), Caiden Burris was third in the 100 (11.9) and Jeremy Hall was third in the shot put (39-11 1/2).

In the girls meet, Leah Phipps was second in the long jump (4.14m) and third in the 3,200 (12:54), while Hadlee Hayes was third in the 200 (30.00), Haley Carlton was fourth in the 100 (14.5) and the 400 relay team of Hayes, Carlton, Kiley Knight and Savana Cunningham was in third at 56.9 seconds.

Seeger teams second in quad

WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger boys and girls track teams hosted Crawfordsville, North Montgomery and Fountain Central to a meet on Monday.

Both Patriot teams would take second to the Athenians. In the boys meet, Konner Brenner won the 800 meter run for Seeger (2:08), while Nathan Odle won the 3,200 (10:32), the 1,600 relay team of Landon Dispennett, Finnian McClain, Brenner and Nicholas Wallpe won in 3:42. and the 3,200 team of Ethan Guminski, Odle, John Puterbaugh and Brenner won in 8:52.

Issac Gayler was second in the 400 (53.8) and third in the 200 (23.5) for the Mustangs.

In the girls meet, Kaylynn Coffman won the shot put (28-6) and the discus (102-3) for Seeger, while Caleigh Purcell won the 400 (1:05.9), Hadessah Austin won the 3,200 (11:02), and the 3,200 relay team of Adara Austin, Emily Greene, Purcell and Hayden Froedge won in 11:02.

Brailey Hoagland won the 100 (12.4) and 200 (26.1) runs for Fountain Central.

N. Vermillion competes at S. Vermillion

CLINTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion boys and girls track teams hit the road on Tuesday to take part in a meet with South Vermillion and Terre Haute North.

The boys team was third as Karter Jackson won the 1,600 (4:48) and the 3,200 (10:31) for the Falcons, while Bradley Cope won the high jump (5-8) and Cody Tryon was second in the 100 (12.19). The 400 relay team of Teegan Dowers, Cope, Tryon and Elijah Peaslee won in 46.85.

Riley Smith won the 800 (2:49.49) and 1,600 (5:59.55) for the Falcon girls, who also took third, while Lauren Ellis won the discus (108-10) and Isabell Edney was second in the shot put (33-6).