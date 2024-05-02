LOCAL ROUNDUP: Andrews boys, Oak Grove boys win conference track titles

May 2—HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews won the team championship on the boys side and took second place on the girls side in Wednesday's Mid-State 2A Conference track championships at the High Point Athletic Complex's Aderholdt Track.

Andrews' boys totaled 216 points, ahead of West Stokes with 108 in the seventh-team field. The girls finished with 131 points, trailing West Stokes with 196 among the seven teams competing.

The Red Raiders won 18 events overall.

On the boys side, Correy McManus (boys 100, 10.62), Ja'Neil Harris (boys 200, 21.30), Joshua Pratt (boys 400, 51.14; boys triple jump, 44-5), Lilen Ratley (boys 800, 2:00.95) Jeremiah King (boys 100 hurdles, 14.49; boys 300 hurdles, 39.96), Cory Pate (boys long jump, 21-8) and Joshua Hall (boys discus 128-5), as well as the boys 4x200 (1:30.25), boys 4x400 (3:34.41) and boys 4x800 (8:47.04) were victorious

On the girls side, Sanai Johnson (girls 100, 12.44; girls 200, 26.69), Jamya Brand (girls 400, 1:04.61), Nevaeh Jackson (girls triple jump, 32-2.5), as well as the girls 4x200 (1:48.77) and girls 4x400 (4:33.99) won events.

MID-PIEDMONT CHAMPIONSHIPS

TROY — Oak Grove won the boys team championship and took second in the girls team score during Wednesday's Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference track championships at Montgomery Central.

The Grizzlies finished with 170 points on the boys side, outpacing Asheboro with 150. Ledford was fifth with 41 points. Asheboro won on the girls side with 133 points, just ahead of Oak Grove with 129. Ledford was sixth with 42.

Oak Grove's Connor Creech (boys 400, 52.21), Evan Messer (boys 800, 2:08.37), Aiden Edwards (4:45.78; boys 3200, 10:58.74), Markes Hardin (boys 300 hurdles, 40.98) and the boys 4x800 (8:52.72) won events, as did Cora Hadley (girls discus, 100-0), Emma Hadley (girls shot put, 31-4) and the girls 4x400 (4:45.97).

Ledford's Brea White (girls 300 hurdles, 50.67) and Xavier Todd (boys discus, 127-2) won events.

LACROSSE

MYERS PARK, SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

CHARLOTTE — Twenty-first seeded Southwest Guilford lost 22-1 against 12th-seeded Myers Park on Wednesday at Myers Park in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A West girls lacrosse playoffs. The Cowgirls finished their season 9-11 overall.

BOYS TENNIS

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, HOUGH

CORNELIUS — Southwest Guilford lost 6-0 against Hough on Wednesday at Hough in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A West boys dual-team tennis playoffs. The Cowboys finished their season 8-10 overall.

TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE

TRINITY — No. 9 Trinity beat No. 24 Providence Grove 5-2 on Wednesday at Trinity in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys dual-team tennis playoffs. The Bulldogs improved to 7-4 and will visit No. 8 West Stanly in the second round.

WHEATMORE, R-S CENTRAL

RUTHERFORDTON — No. 21 Wheatmore lost 6-1 against No. 12 R-S Central on Wednesday at R-S Central in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys dual-team tennis playoffs. The Warriors finished their season 7-11 overall.

EAST DAVIDSON, MOUNT PLEASANT

MOUNT PLEASANT — East Davidson fell 8-1 against Mount Pleasant on Wednesday at Mount Pleasant in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys dual-team tennis playoffs. The Golden Eagles finished their season 8-9 overall.

LEDFORD, FORESTVIEW

GASTONIA — No. 17 Ledford defeated No. 16 Forestview 7-2 on Wednesday at Forestview in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West boys dual-team tennis playoffs.

Logan Thoma (6-2, 6-0), Julio Santillan (7-6(7-1), 6-0), Zane Stowe (6-0, 6-1) and Emiliano Santillan (7-5, 6-2) won in singles. Thoma/Julio Santillan (8-0), Drew Hundley/Stowe (8-2) and Emiliano Santillan/Luke Riddle (9-8(7-4)) won in doubles.

The Panthers (9-5) advanced to face top-seeded Hickory in the second round.

OAK GROVE, PIEDMONT

MONROE — No. 26 Oak Grove lost 5-1 against No. 7 Piedmont on Wednesday at Piedmont in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West boys dual-team tennis playoffs. The Grizzlies finished their season 4-8 overall.

BASEBALL

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHWEST GUILFORD

HIGH POINT — Second-seeded Southwest Guilford lost 13-5 against third-seeded Northwest Guilford on Wednesday at Southwest in the semifinals of the Metro 4A Conference baseball tournament.

Jack Bliven, Anders Lyndrup and Ryan Maness each had two hits and an RBI for the Cowboys (15-10). Kaden Morgan took the pitching loss, striking out five in four innings.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian won 13-0 in five innings against Forsyth Country Day in PTAC baseball Wednesday at Wesleyan's Alumni Field.

Hudson Lance had two hits and three RBIs for the Trojans (18-5 overall, 10-1 conference). Josh Hammond also had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Blake Goff added a hit and two RBIs, while Grayson McDonald had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.

Nick Papciak got the pitching win, striking out seven in four innings.

SOFTBALL

HIGH POINT CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

WENTWORTH — Fifth-seeded High Point Central lost 15-0 against top-seeded Rockingham County on Wednesday at Rockingham County in the semifinals of the Mid-State 3A Conference softball tournament. The Bison moved to 9-10 overall.

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHERN GUILFORD

HIGH POINT — Second-seeded Southwest Guilford fell 13-2 in five innings against third-seeded Northern Guilford on Wednesday at Southwest in the semifinals of the Metro 4A Conference softball tournament.

Aniya Harris, who drove in a run, and Damyia McFadden each had two hits for the Cowgirls (19-5). Camren Allen added an RBI. Miracle Kendrick took the pitching loss in 2 1/3 innings.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, EASTERN GUILFORD

GIBSONVILLE — Third-seeded Southern Guilford lost 8-6 against second-seeded Eastern Guilford on Wednesday at Eastern in the semifinals of the Mid-State 3A Conference softball tournament.

Kenly Brown had a home run and three RBIs for the Storm (10-11). Westmoreland had a hit and an RBI and Avery Lowe had an RBI. Bracey Griggs took the pitching loss, striking out three in six innings.

GIRLS SOCCER

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL

GREENSBORO — Wesleyan Christian rolled past Caldwell 7-1 in PTAC girls soccer Wednesday at Caldwell.

Caroline Heywood scored three goals to lead the Trojans (13-4 overall, 9-3 conference). Lillian Johnson added a goal and an assist, while Molly Crim and Emma Rutledge each had a goal. Ava Peele chipped in two assists, and Kyla Denton, Madison Talbert and Tegan Braun each had an assist. McKinlee Graver got the win in goal.

EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson raced past Thomasville 10-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Brown Middle.

Abby Connolly scored eight goals — one behind her career high of nine, which is tied for third in NCHSAA history — to lead the Golden Eagles (12-5 overall, 8-2 conference). Janelle Esparza Velasquez and Cristina Arrufat each added one goal.