Local Results for Feb. 28

Feb. 28—Boys' Soccer

Aiken 6, Swansea 2

Reid Raintree scored two goals and added an assist for the Hornets in a win Tuesday. JT Lee had a goal and an assist, and Tripp Calfee, Angel Negrete and Zoro Baez each scored a goal. The Hornets will be back in action Friday night at Bluffton.

Girls' Soccer

North Augusta JV 5, Strom Thurmond JV 0

Raleigh Prince scored a pair of goals while Emily LaFont, Maggie Turner and Bree Stevens scored one apiece for North Augusta's JV team. Aaliyah Snyder led the defense while Stevens and LaFont controlled the midfield. Turner and Nilah Bear combined for the shutout in net.

Boys' Golf

Hornets finish 6th at Patriot Invitational

Aiken High's boys' golf team took sixth place out of 22 teams at the Patriot Invitational with a team score of 326.

Evan Crooks led the Hornets with a score of 78. Benton Orr shot 79, Richard Anaclerio shot 81, Solomon Pardue shot 88, and Jack Tucker shot 90.