Local Results for April 24

Apr. 24—Boys' Tennis

Aiken 6, Westside 0

Aiken High registered a clean sweep of Westside on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs.

Henry Vaughters, Joseph Burch, Aiden McElwain, Kyle Tucker and Alex Hammell were all victorious in singles, as was the doubles tandem of Brinkley Johnson and Jake Woiczchowski.

Up next for the Hornets, the No. 2 seed from Region 4-AAAA, is a second-round matchup Thursday at York.

Boys' Golf

Yellow Jackets sweep titles at Swamp Fox Invitational

North Augusta successfully defended its team title at the Swamp Fox Invitational, while senior Jackson Beggs won the individual championship by three shots with a round of 5-under 67.

The Jackets finished with a team score of 295, six shots clear of Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Andrew Baxley finished third with a 72, and Luke Johnson was right behind him in fourth with a 73. Tate Huckaby and Jack Kayea both shot 83.

The defending Class AAAA state champions have a match Thursday against South Aiken at Woodside Country Club, followed by the Region 4-AAAA championship at noon Monday at The Aiken Golf Club.

Warhorses win team, individual titles at Region 6-AA tournament

Barnwell placed three players on the All-Region 6-AA boys' golf team while also picking up the team title Tuesday at Sweetwater Country Club.

Nick Jones was the region medalist with a score of 92, and teammates Mustafa Khan (103) and Hudson Harvey (109) also earned All-Region recognition.

Jones qualified to compete as an individual in the Class AA state championship tournament, scheduled for May 13-14 at Cheraw State Park Golf Course.