Local men's lacrosse teams all notch victories

Apr. 24—The SUNY Oneonta men's lacrosse team rode an eight-goal first quarter to defeat SUNY New Paltz 22-12 on the road Wednesday.

Thomas Hnis led the way with six goals and three assists while Aidan Boyle and Vincent Tirino each scored five, Eric Nicholson had three goals and six assists, Evan Kelly had a pair of goals and Anthony Munro scored once in the win.

Harrison Boukas had eight saves for the Red Dragons.

Oneonta (7-7 overall, 3-3 SUNYAC) will conclude its regular season against Oswego on Saturday at home.

SUNY Delhi 17, MCLA 2

SUNY Delhi rolled to a 17-2 win over MCLA at home Wednesday.

Anthony Ferrato scored three goals while Chris Lazazzaro, Jackson Murphy, Andrew Sullivan and Jagger Beachak each scored twice and Benjamin Moscatiello, Anthony Durrant, Giovannni Miranda, Aiden Nye, Kyle Moore and Thomas Poniros all scored once in the win.

Matt Mulrooney tallied five saves while Mike Triolo had three for the Broncos.

Delhi improves to 11-4 and will visit Canton on Saturday to conclude the regular season.

Hartwick 16, Russell Sage 7

Hartwick scored 10 first-half goals and took down Russell Sage 16-7 on the road Wednesday.

Colin August scored six goals for the Hawks while Garrett Frost added five, Shayne Kerrigan scored two and Seth Bello, Liam McManus and Luke Ward each scored once.

Kaiden Johnson had 12 saves in the win.

Hartwick improves to 4-8 and will visit Keuka on Saturday to finish its regular season.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

The SUNY Oneonta women fell to SUNY New Paltz 13-9 on Wednesday.

After entering halftime tied 4-4, New Paltz scored five unanswered goals to open the third quarter and never relinquished its lead.

Cassidy Moore scored four goals to lead Oneonta's offense while Marissa Evans, Lauren Mancini, Margaret Byrne, Jaclyn Jackowski and Ana Stiso each found the back of the net as well.

Courtney Gallagher finished with 12 saves in the loss.

Oneonta finishes the regular season 5-10 and will begin SUNYAC Tournament play on Saturday.