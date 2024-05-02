LOCAL COLLEGE: Nowak sets program, conference records

Lily Nowak set the University of Scranton and Landmark Conference career doubles wins records to help lead the No. 3 Royals past No. 6 Wilkes, 5-0, on Tuesday at Birchwood Racquet Club in Clarks Summit to advance to the conference semifinals.

Scranton will face No. 2 Moravian on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Moravian.

Nowak secured her 54th doubles victory, surpassing Julia Frattaroli (2014-18) and Emilia Jakubek (2015-19), in the No. doubles match. Nowak teamed with Gisele Falzone for an 8-6 win over the Colonels' Zoe Klein and Tea Amerise.

Kyleigh McNulty and Daniella Wisniewski won their doubles match, 8-3, while Julia Nocentino and Lydia Grossman secured the other doubles win, 8-4.

Falzone and Taralyn Reilly swept their singles matches for the Royals.

Men's lacrosse

Kyle Holmes tied his career-high with five goals and No. 3 University of Scranton toppled No. 6 Drew, 19-10, in the Landmark Conference men's lacrosse quarterfinals at Weiss Field.

Scranton will face No. 2 Susquehanna in the semifinals Thursday at 4 p.m. at Susquehanna.

Trailing, 3-2, after the first quarter, the Royals outscored the Rangers, 7-2, in the second quarter to take a 10-4 lead.

Myles McCutcheon and Seamus O'Callaghan each added three goals for Scranton.

Baseball

Scranton's baseball game at Wilkes was suspended in the top of the fifth inning with the Royals leading, 6-5. The game will resume Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Royals were originally scheduled to play DeSales on Wednesday, but that game is postponed.

Lackawanna 10, Monroe 4

Lackawanna's four-run third inning lifted the Falcons to a victory over Monroe College.

Trailing, 3-1, in the third Aydan McNelly reached on a throwing error by pitcher Frangel Rodriguez that scored Michael Rickert and Louis Kegerreis to tie the game at 3. Jacob Simpson added an RBI single before scoring on a wild pitch to give the Falcons a 5-3 lead.

Rickert also had an RBI double and a sacrifice fly, while Michael Miller homered for the Falcons.