‘They’ll be here through the duration’: Big 12 commissioner on timing of OU-Texas SEC exit

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will one day make the move to the SEC. Since the landmark announcement in the Summer of 2021, the lingering question has been, when?

The current grant of rights agreement between the Big 12 and their television partners runs through the 2024-2025 school calendar. However, it’s been assumed that Oklahoma and Texas would negotiate a buy-out of their contracts to make an early exit for their new athletic home.

Speaking to the media at Big 12 basketball media days, Brett Yormark described that the two schools are committed to staying through the end of the current grand of rights agreement.

“They’ve committed themselves in advance of me getting here and they’ve reiterated that commitment,” Yormark said at Big 12 basketball media days. “So, they’ll be here through the duration.”

That seems about as clear as it could be that the Sooners and the Longhorns have two more seasons after this one in the Big 12.

Next year, the conference will welcome four new members as BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF take the conference from 10 to 14 schools. Yormark said in his media session that the conference will not implement divisions. Instead, each team will play all 14 members over a two-year period.

While the SEC move may not come as early as some would like, at least there’s a chance we’ll have this to look forward to in 2023 or 2024.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire