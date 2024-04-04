Living life in the fast lane at SBR Motorsports Park

(CALHAN, Colo.) — 15 minutes east of Colorado Springs, you will find Southern Colorado’s very own go-kart rental and racing facility. We Are Eastern Plains, and if you like to go fast, SBR Motorsports Park in Calhan is the place for you.

Go-kart track at 21430 Spencer Rd, Calhan, CO 80808

Life on the eastern plains of El Paso County moves a bit slower, with one exception.

“The only thing that moves fast around here is my go-karts,” said Lee Seigel, Owner of SBR Motorsports Park.

Seigel is the proud owner of the motorsports park, which was originally built in the mid to late-90’s. Seigel has taken care of the track since 2012.

“I originally started karting in 2007 and I liked it so much I now own a go-kart track,” Seigel said.

SBR Motorsports Park offers programs for corporate and private groups, high-performance open-wheel karting schools, and a beginner race championship series.

“It’s more exhilarating and more physically demanding than driving your, you know, everyday minivan,” Seigel explained.

The go-kart track can be altered with three to four-track configurations.

The half-mile track is open seven days a week and offers a variety of racing experiences, with three to four-track configurations.

“I pride myself in knowing that we have the best-kept facility in the state of Colorado,” Seigel said.

This intense outdoor experience is family-friendly, with some family ties of its own.

SBR Motorsports Park was named after Seigel Boys Racing

“The name SBR Motorsports Park comes from Seigel Boys Racing,” Seigel explained. “For a while, my son was racing go-kart, then he went into racing pro-trucks and my grandson raced kart’s for a while.”

As Seigel looks to retire in the coming years, one thing is for certain, you can always find him near the track.

“You are only as old as you feel,” Seigel said.

