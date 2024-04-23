'Livi trip chance for County to end away-day woes'

[BBC]

Five crucial matches remain as Ross County look to secure Premiership football for another season.

Don Cowie has managed to turn the Global Energy Stadium into a fortress as his side has picked up three wins and two draws during his first five home matches.

The 11 points gained in those five matches is the same amount of points Cowie’s two predecessors, Malky Mackay and Derek Adams, picked up across the previous eleven home matches this season.

If the Staggies can maintain that kind of form in Dingwall, they’ll be confident they can pick up more points than they’ll lose.

But County will be keen to improve their away form before the end of the season as they face journeys down the A9 to face Livingston and St Johnstone to round off their post-split fixtures.

The Staggies are sandwiched between both sides in the table so any points the Dingwall side can pick up on their travels wouldn’t just boost their survival bid, it would also damage their rivals' bid.

A win against Kilmarnock in September remains County’s only away victory in the Premiership this season. The Staggies are yet to pick up a point on the road under Cowie, but Saturday’s match against a lowly Livingston side looks like an excellent opportunity to end their away-day hoodoo.

A victory for County would finally seal Livingston’s fate and officially relegate them from the Premiership. Victory could also see the Dingwall side jump above St Johnstone in the table and move within two points of Aberdeen should results elsewhere go in their favour.

Saturday is an opportunity to kick off the split with a huge three points and pile the pressure on the sides above them that County can’t afford to miss.