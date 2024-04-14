Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Anfield, home ground of Liverpool (Getty Images)

Liverpool FC 0 - 1 Crystal Palace FC

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:54

CHANCE! Jota is inside Palace's box on the left and he chests a pass through to Salah. However, he cannot bundle the ball in from close range, with Mitchell helping it behind for a corner.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:53

There will be seven minutes of additional time. Will there be late Anfield drama?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:51

Robertson's corner from the left is headed away by Andersen, who has been fantastic at the heart of Palace’s defence. Liverpool retain possession, but their attack ends when Robertson sends a pass down the left to Elliott straight off the pitch.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:51

Substitution Jean-Philippe Mateta Odsonne Édouard

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:50

Everyone apart from Alisson is inside Palace's half, with the Eagles defending their own box well. Liverpool have put plenty of crosses into the box in the last two minutes, but Lerma and Andersen have cleared them away well.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:48

Gakpo has possession on the left, switching the ball onto his right foot before curling a cross towards the back post. Elliott gets his head on the ball, but Henderson makes a good save.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:48

Before today, Palace had conceded around 10 goals more than expected in the Premier League this season (54 goals conceded, 44.3 xG against), with only the Blades having a bigger such difference in the competition this term (82 conceded, 61.2 xG against). The Eagles have conceded an xG of 2.34 against Liverpool but still have their clean sheet!

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:45

Szoboszlai's inswinging corner from the left is headed up into the air by Van Dijk. Henderson gets a weak punch on the ball and gives it back to Van Dijk, but he fouls Munoz as he goes to strike the ball.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:43

Substitution Curtis Julian Jones Harvey Daniel James Elliott

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:43

Van Dijk clears the ball down the right to Alexander-Arnold, who races forward. He has Jota ahead of him and could find him with a simple pass, but goes for an ambitious half-volley to the Portugal international. He gets it completed wong and gives it straight to Henderson.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:40

There is frustration from the home fans after Konate lifts a pass down the left to Jota straight out for a goal-kick. Liverpool are running out of time, especially as a draw probably isn’t enough to keep their title hopes alive.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:38

Substitution Eberechi Oluchi Eze Jeffrey Schlupp

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:38

Substitution Nathaniel Edwin Clyne Joel Edward Philip Ward

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:38

Substitution William James Hughes Jaïro Jocquim Riedewald

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:38

CHANCE! Another huge chance wasted for Liverpool. Gakpo has possession on the left for Liverpool, and he rolls a pass inside to Jones, who is one-on-one with Henderson. He looks for the right corner but fires wide of the post.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:38

SAVE! Mateta has to score for Palace! Andersen gets onto the end of a free-kick into the box and flicks a header straight to Mateta, who gets ahead of Konate but has his shot from close range stopped by Alisson.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:34

WHAT A BLOCK! Jota must score! Jones has possession on the edge of the box and tries to protect it, with Hughes accidentally poking the ball straight through to Szoboszlai. He is one-on-one with Henderson and rolls it across to Jota on his left for a simple finish, but his goal-bound shot is blocked by Clyne.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:33

Jones is the first player to be shown a yellow card after tripping Ayew, who has been brilliant at winning fouls for Palace this season.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:33

Szoboszlai's outswinging cross from the right is met by Van Dijk, who flicks his header across the goal and towards the bottom-left corner. Jota slides across, but he cannot get there, and the ball goes before for a goal-kick.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:31

Salah lifts a clever flick down the right to Szoboszlai, who races towards the byline before directing the ball back across the box. However, Andersen is quick to the danger and lifts it off the top of his own bar and out for a corner.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:30

Olise is recently back from injury for Palace and is now being given a rest after a productive performance. Ayew started against City and is now on.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:28

Liverpool struggle to break through the rigid Palace structure with their short passes, so Van Dijk goes long up to Szoboszlai, who plays a one-two with Salah before his cross is blocked by Lerma.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:27

Substitution Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda Diogo José Teixeira da Silva

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:27

Substitution Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro Cody Mathès Gakpo

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:26

Alexander-Arnold wins possession off Eze and races forward before looking to switch the play over to Diaz on the left. However, Munoz tracks the flight of the ball and heads it away. The Palace man has done well so far to keep Diaz quiet.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:24

OVER! Van Dijk takes a quick free-kick and plays the ball down the left to Diaz, who goes inside to Szoboszlai. The midfielder looks right to Salah, and the winger drops it back to Alexander-Arnold outside the box, but the right-back whips his first-time effort well over the bar.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:21

Robertson's corner from the left is headed towards Salah by Konate, but the Liverpool winger cannot control the ball in a tight space, and the chance is gone. You would expect better from a player of his quality.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:21

Wharton and Hughes have been brilliantly in Palace’s midfield, with the pair working well together to retain possession but also stop Liverpool from moving forward regularly. The only worry for the Eagles is that they might run out of energy.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:19

Nunez gets down the right side of the box, and he cuts the ball back to Salah, but the winger cannot control his powerful pass.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:17

WHAT A SAVE! Nunez must score! A Liverpool corner from the left is headed down by Van Dijk to Nunez, who has space in the middle of the box but fires his effort straight at Henderson.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:16

Liverpool are unbeaten in each of their last 28 Premier League home games, winning 22 and drawing six. However, they’ve not kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight at Anfield, last having a longer run between December 1998 and May 1999 (nine games).

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:14

Mateta combines with Hughes outside the box, with the midfielder lifting a pass down the left to Eze. He scoops an inviting cross into a dangerous area, but nobody is there to tap it in from close range.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:13

Liverpool have controlled the possession in the early exchanges of the second half and are trying to build their way into the contest. Alexander-Arnold is appearing in central positions and is dictating the tempo.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:10

Palace had six shots in the first half, and Eberechi Eze has either had (two) or set up (three) five of them. His hopes of gaining a place in England's Euro 2024 squad will certainly be boosted by his performance in the first half.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:09

Substitution Conor Bradley Trent John Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:09

Bradley is down and looks hurt, with the medical team on the pitch. Liverpool won’t want to be forced into such an early change, but they might not have a choice.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:06

Liverpool get the ball rolling again. Title rivals City and Arsenal will be delighted with the score so far.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:05

Substitution Wataru Endo Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

15:00

Palace deserve their 1-0 lead over Liverpool after creating an xG of 1.25 from their six shots in the first half. The Eagles have only had 37.8 per cent of the possession but have countered brilliantly and have made the most of the Reds' sloppiness on the ball. The hosts have made it too easy for Glasner's side and have misplaced 63 of their passes. Jones has also had a difficult first 45 minutes and has lost six of his eight duels. Klopp might want to make changes at half-time, with Jota and Szoboszlai waiting on the bench.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:56

Eze scored the opener for Palace to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead over Liverpool at Anfield heading into half-time. The visitors combined well down the left, with Mitchell's cutback slotted in by Eze from close range. The Reds looked nervous and went close to conceding again. Van Dijk's slip allowed Mateta to race forward, but his chipped effort was cleared off the line by Robertson. The Liverpool left-back was their key creator in the first half and made two massive opportunities. His corner from the left dropped to Endo, who hit the underside of the bar before Diaz went close. The winger got onto the end of a cross from the Scotland international, but his shot was pushed over by Henderson, who also denied Salah later in the half.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:51

HALF-TIME: LIVERPOOL 0-1 CRYSTAL PALACE

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:49

There will be two minutes of additional time. Liverpool need the break more than Palace.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:49

CHANCE! Eze gets down the left and towards the byline before lifting a cross towards the near post. Mateta gets there before Van Dijk and heads over the bar. The Eagles forward wants a penalty for a push, but it was light.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:48

Konate is the latest player to give the ball to Palace, with the Eagles playing the ball around. Eze rolls a pass down the right to Olise, but his effort is blocked by Robertson.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:47

CHANCE! Nunez races behind Palace's defence and gets to the box before Henderson, lifting it over the goalkeeper and across to Diaz, but the winger cannot turn it from close range before the flag goes up for offside.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:46

Palace are looking for a second goal that would put them in control. Olise has a shot from the edge of the box but hits it straight at Alisson.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:45

Possession changes multiple times in a matter of moments in Palace’s half, with neither side able to retain the ball. There is then a sense of frustration from the home fans after Jones' ambitious throughball into Salah is intercepted.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:43

Mitchell has a free-kick inside Palace’s half, and he chips it down the left to Eze, who takes it down brilliantly but is offside. Eze was taken off early against City after a poor showing but has been one of the Eagles' brightest players so far.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:42

Mac Allister has possession just inside Palace’s half, and he drives a pass into Nunez, who attempts to flick a clever ball into Diaz. However, it is poor from the striker, with it rolling through to Henderson.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:40

Eze wins possession off Endo in the midfield and starts a Palace counter. He combines with Wharton and tries to find Olise in the box, but the Frenchman takes a heavy touch, allowing Alisson to come out and claim it.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:38

SAVE! Mac Allister thinks quickly inside Liverpool's half and curls a pass down the right to Salah, who goes racing down the wing. He cuts inside past Lerma and whips a shot towards the bottom-left corner, but Henderson gets down to push it away.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:37

Lerma trips Mac Allister right on the edge of Palace’s box and gifts Liverpool a shooting opportunity. Salah rolls the free-kick straight to Mac Allister, but his right-footed effort is blocked by Eze.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:36

OFFSIDE! Wharton wins possession off Endo and gives the ball to Olise, who finds Eze down the left with a pass. He sends a low cross into Mateta, but his flicked effort is saved by Alisson before the flag goes up for offside.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:33

SAVE! Henderson keeps Palace ahead! Jones slides a pass down the left to Henderson, who whips a fantastic first-time cross over Diaz at the back post. He sends an acrobatic effort on target, but Henderson pushes it wide.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:33

SO CLOSE! Robertson's outswinging corner from the left causes problems in Palace's box. It drops to Van Dijk, but he cannot sort his feet out and the ball rolls to Endo, who hits the underside of the bar!

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:31

CHANCE! Alisson starts another Liverpool attack after rolling the ball straight to Robertson, who is enjoying his role on the left. He breaks forward, playing a one-two with Diaz before his low cross is turned behind by Andersen.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:29

PENALTY SHOUT! Diaz gets onto the loose ball on the left and drives past Munoz with possession. He surges into the box and skips past Andersen, but Munoz recovers well to help the ball back to Henderson. Diaz goes down under pressure from the defender and wants a penalty, but nothing is given.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:26

Diaz and Salah combine before the latter of the two sends a wonderful throughball into Nunez, but Clyne gets across and slides it behind. Robertson's following corner then bobbles around the box before Olise hacks it away.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:26

Liverpool are playing the ball around with pace in their own defensive third, passing it around Palace's press before Alisson launches it up the pitch. Nunez and Lerma battle for it in the air, with the Eagles man landing awkwardly and staying down for a moment before returning to his feet.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:24

Liverpool were in control before Palace broke the deadlock, but there is now some nervous energy around Anfield. Any loose pass from the Reds gets a poor reaction, with Klopp's men needing a quick response. The Eagles have all the momentum.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:23

Liverpool have conceded the opening goal in four of their last five Premier League games at Anfield - as many as their previous 22 beforehand.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:23

OFF THE LINE! Palace should be 2-0 ahead! Van Dijk slips in possession, with Mateta making the most of the mistake from the centre-back. He races into the box and lifts his effort over Alisson, but Robertson gets back and clears it off the line.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:21

Eze goes down off the ball and looks hurt, but he returns to his feet after some time on the floor. A short moment of panic is now over for Palace fans.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:18

Assist Tyrick Kwon Mitchell

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:17

Goal Eberechi Oluchi Eze

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:17

Alisson has had a bright start on his return to the Liverpool side but is put under pressure by Mateta and clears the ball out for a throw-in.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:17

Robertson fires the ball up the pitch, with Nunez and Salah combining outside of Palace's box. Diaz joins the attack down the left, but Andersen makes a fantastic slide tackle to win it back.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:14

Liverpool have done well in the first 10 minutes and are not allowing Palace any time in possession, especially when Eze or Olise gain the ball. Robertson and Jones have been aggressive in their tackles and are setting the tempo for the rest of the side.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:12

Robertson collects the ball from Alisson and drives down the left with intent. He combines with Diaz before laying a pass into Nunez inside the box, but his effort from a wide angle is caught by Henderson, who makes a simple save.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:11

Eze steals possession in the midfield and plays a clever one-two with Wharton in a tight space before unleashing Mateta down the left. The forward looks to burst forward, but Bradley slows him down and forces him back.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:10

Liverpool are committing men forward in the early exchanges and are trying to put the the pressure on Palace's defence. Robertson races down the left to try and get onto a long ball by Van Dijk, but Clyne deals with it brilliantly against his former side.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:07

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool get off to a fast start to try and prove to the Anfield crowd that their 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the Europa League was an anomaly. If the Reds drop points for a second successive outing in the Premier League, it will give their title rivals City and Arsenal a huge confidence boost and make them firm favourites for the trophy.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:07

Mac Allister looks for Bradley on the right, who combines with Salah for a quick one-two before having his low cross on the byline blocked. Liverpool continue their attack down the wing, but Mac Allister sends a poor pass out for a throw-in.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:07

Palace look to progress forward early on, with Mitchell inviting cross from the left pushed away by Alisson. The Eagles continue their attack, and Eze collects it outside the box, but he drives his low effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

14:03

Palace get this Premier League clash under way. There was a perfect minute’s silence before the start to pay tribute to the fans who died at Hillsborough 35 years ago. Fantastic from both sets of fans at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

13:59

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games against Palace (winning 11 and drawing two) since a 2-1 home loss in April 2017. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

13:47

Palace make two alterations to the team that lost 4-2 to City in their previous Premier League outing. Olise makes his first Palace start since the Eagles' 3-2 win over the Blades in late January, coming in for Ayew. There is also a straight swap on the right, with Clyne picked ahead of Ward. Riedewald is back in the squad after being sidelined with injury since February.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

13:42

Liverpool make five changes to the side that lost 3-0 to Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final. Alisson returns after missing the last 10 weeks through injury and replaces Kelleher in goal. In the defence, Gomez drops onto the bench, and Konstantinos Tsimikas is out of the squad, with Bradley starting at right-back and Robertson appearing at left-back. The midfield remains the same, but Klopp makes two swaps in the attack. Salah and Diaz are on the wings, with Elliott and Gakpo missing out.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

13:37

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, Odsonne Edouard, Naouirou Ahamada, Remi Matthews, Jairo Riedewald, David Ozoh.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

13:37

CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-3): Dean Henderson; Daniel Munoz, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma; Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Wharton, Will Hughes, Tyrick Mitchell; Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

13:37

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Joe Gomez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Ryan Gravenberch, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

13:37

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson; Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

13:33

Palace are winless in their previous five Premier League outings but showed signs of promise in their 4-2 loss to City in their last outing. Jean-Philippe Mateta broke the deadlock inside four minutes for the Eagles, only for Kevin De Bruyne to equalise in stunning style before adding an extra goal and an assist to help the Citizens on their way to a comfortable lead. Odsonne Edouard netted a consolation for the hosts, but a third defeat in five matches means that Palace are in a precarious position. Oliver Glaser's men are in 15th place, five points ahead of Luton Town in the relegation zone, with the Hatters playing two extra fixtures. An unlikely triumph would almost ensure the Eagles' safety.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

13:30

Liverpool were thumped 3-0 by Atalanta at Anfield in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final in midweek, and face a huge battle to progress to the semi-finals. However, the Reds must quickly turn their attention back to the Premier League, as a win over Palace would see them temporarily move to the top of the table, leapfrogging Manchester City and Arsenal, with the Gunners hosting Aston Villa later today. Jurgen Klopp's men are unbeaten in their previous eight league outings (winning six and drawing two) but will be disappointed with their draw against historic rivals Manchester United last week. Mohamed Salah's late penalty rescued a 2-2 draw for Liverpool, who created an xG (expected goals) of 3.67 at Old Trafford compared to the Red Devils' 0.7.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

13:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

13:00

