Liverpool’s title chances dealt a further blow with latest Diogo Jota injury update

Diogo Jota has been ruled out for two weeks and will miss most of the rest of Liverpool’s season.

The forward, who has had an injury-hit campaign, got a knock during Sunday’s 3-1 win at Fulham, which was his first start since February.

And he will now miss Wednesday’s Merseyside derby along with Liverpool’s games against West Ham and Tottenham in a blow to Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing team.

Klopp said: “He will be out for two weeks. Before which game where he didn’t start, he got a knock – normal challenge, then felt a little bit at the hip. That was then fine because we didn’t start him, brought him on, that was alright. Then he started the last game and was obviously OK and then with the finish… it’s a small one but we are late in the season, so obviously now it’s not a great moment for each injury pretty much. It’s not a big one. When I say two weeks, actually really it’s pretty much nothing but enough to not be available.”

Klopp has no other new injury concerns but could recall Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ibrahima Konate, who were all substitutes at Fulham.

Wednesday’s visit to Goodison Park will be Klopp’s last Merseyside derby and the German, who thinks Everton are almost safe, said: “It is super important for us, that is clear. With the last few results, Everton have pretty much sorted it.”

Liverpool are on the brink of securing a top-four finish and Klopp feels that would be a huge achievement, after they only finished fifth last season and considering how competitive the Premier League is.

He explained: “Qualifying for the Champions League was the most important thing we can do this season. We didn’t qualify for the Champions League last year. That is financially a real problem.

“That is how you have to build a squad in a league with six or seven teams [who can get a top-four finish]. So obviously, Arsenal, City, us, Aston Villa, it was always clear they will be around, Tottenham make the next step, and then not really involved you cannot imagine that before the season [are Manchester] United and Chelsea, there are four spots and you fight for it.

“It is a massive achievement already. If you are there and it is not a distance too far, you want to fight for everything. It is more a lesson for life: you should never forget where you come from, because that means you can really enjoy the moment.

“Now let’s make the absolute best of it. If that means winning the league, I will be quite happy.”