2024 PGA Championship: How to watch live, tee times, TV channels, schedule and more

Rory McIlroy took home his fourth Wells Fargo title win this past weekend. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Golf fans, get ready, because it's time for the men's second major of the year: The 106th PGA Championship. Returning to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky for the fourth time ever (and the first time since 2014), the 2024 PGA Championship will see big golf names including defending PGA champ Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy — fresh off his Wells Fargo title win — Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods competing for the $17.5 million purse. Are you ready to follow all the action on the green at Valhalla? Here’s how to watch the 2024 PGA Championship, including the full TV schedule and more.

How to watch the PGA Championship 2024:

DirecTV Choice Watch CBS, ESPN Try free at DirecTV

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Stream the PGA Championship Try free at Paramount+

ESPN+ Stream select PGA Championship coverage $10.99/month at ESPN+

Date(s): May 16-19

Location: Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, KY

TV channel: ESPN, CBS, Golf Channel

Streaming: ESPN+, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, more

When is the 2024 PGA Championship?

The 106th PGA Championship will be held this week, officially teeing off on Thursday, May 16.

What time does the PGA Championship start?

This Thursday, the 2024 PGA Championship action starts at 7 a.m. ET over on ESPN+.

What channel is the 2024 PGA Championship on?

For US viewers, the PGA Championship will air mainly on ESPN and CBS. With select coverage streaming on ESPN+, and the Golf Channel's alternative coverage airing on its network AND streaming on Peacock.

ESPN will air the majority of the first two rounds of the tournament on Thursday and Friday, and then ESPN and CBS will share the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

ESPN+ will have early coverage before the ESPN and CBS broadcasts all four days of the tournament, and will also stream the practices on Tuesday and Wednesday before the tournament begins.

2024 PGA Championship broadcast schedule:

All times Eastern

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Live From the PGA Championship: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Practice rounds: 12 - 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Live From the PGA Championship: 7 - 9 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Thursday, May 16, 2024

PGA Championship, Round 1: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. (ESPN+)

PGA Championship, Round 1: 12 - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Live From the PGA Championship: 8 - 10 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday, May 17, 2024

PGA Championship, Round 2: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

PGA Championship, Round 2: 1 - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Live From the PGA Championship: 8 - 10 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, May 18, 2024

PGA Championship, Round 3: 8 - 10 a.m. (ESPN+)

PGA Championship, Round 3: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. (ESPN)

PGA Championship, Round 3: 1 - 7 p.m. (CBS)

Live From the PGA Championship: 7 - 9 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday, May 19, 2024

PGA Championship, Final Round: 8 - 10 a.m. (ESPN+)

PGA Championship, Final Round: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. (ESPN)

PGA Championship, Final Round: 1 - 7 p.m. (CBS)

Live From the PGA Championship: 7 - 9 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How to watch the PGA Championship without cable:

Fubo TV Watch CBS, ESPN Try free at Fubo

(Paramount) Paramount+ Stream the PGA Championship For streaming the PGA Championship coverage on CBS, you'll need the Paramount+ with Showtime tier, available for $12. The subscription is ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to sporting events like the PGA Championship, March Madness, Premier League and Champions League games, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch the tournament this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. Try free at Paramount+

(ESPN+) ESPN+ Stream select PGA Championship coverage For ESPN+ subscribers, early PGA Championship coverage will stream daily through the tournament. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, select F1 races, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. $10.99/month at ESPN+

Who is playing in the 2024 PGA Championship?

Brooks Koepka is the defending PGA champ headed into the 2024 tournament. Koepka will be joined by Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods and more big names in golf.

2024 PGA Championship tee times:

Check back later when the PGA Championship tee times are announced. For the PGA Championship interview schedule, we've got you covered.

Where is the PGA Championship being played 2024?

Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, KY is hosting the 2024 PGA Championship for a record fourth time.

More ways to watch the 2024 PGA Championship golf tournament:

(Peacock) Peacock Watch the Golf Channel's Live From the PGA Championship While Peacock and NBC may not be airing the 2024 PGA Championship, the platform will have the golf Channel's Live From the PGA Championship coverage streaming live on the platform. A $5.99/month ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC and thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office and even recent theatrical releases. Or for $12 monthly, you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $5.99/month at Peacock

YouTube TV Watch CBS, ESPN Try free at YouTube

Hulu + Live TV Watch CBS, ESPN, plus get ESPN+ $76/month at Hulu