PGA Championship: Tee times for Rounds 1 and 2

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler now know when they'll be playing on Thursday and Friday

The 2024 PGA Championship begins later this week. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The PGA Championship has released its tee times for the first two rounds. With 156 players in the field, the season's second major will play its first two rounds with three-man groupings and split starts on the first and 10th tees.

Notable groupings include:

Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley: 8:04 a.m.* Thursday, 1:29 p.m. Friday

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose: 8:15 a.m.* Thursday, 1:40 p.m. Friday

Cam Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland: 8:26 a.m.* Thursday, 1:51 p.m. Friday

Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth: 8:37 a.m.* Thursday, 2:02 p.m. Friday

Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick: 1:51 p.m. Thursday, 8:26 a.m.* Friday

Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cam Young: 2:02 p.m. Thursday, 8:37 a.m.* Friday

Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler: 2:13 p.m. Thursday, 8:48 a.m.* Friday

The first tee times begin at 7:15 a.m., and the final groupings go off at 2:57 p.m.

(All times ET. *-10th tee start.)