Bills reportedly trading WR Stefon Diggs to Texans

NFL free agency: Stefon Diggs reportedly traded from Bills to Texans and more news, updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL free agency is here! Stay updated with Yahoo Sports and learn everything you need to know right here.

Who are the top remaining free agents?

QB Ryan Tannehill
WR Tyler Boyd
TE Logan Thomas
DL Calais Campbell
CB Xavien Howard
S Justin Simmons

Check out Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 NFL free agents here.

Check out Schwab's top five free agents at each position here.

What is the NFL salary cap this season?

The salary cap is $255.4 million, a $30 million increase from 2023. Here's Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein with an overarching look at the jump.

Fantasy reaction to NFL free agency

What do all the moves mean from a fantasy perspective? Find out from Yahoo Sports' fantasy experts with their live reactions right here.

  • Sean Leahy

    Since the Bills traded Stefon Diggs prior to June 1, they will take on a $31 million dead salary-cap charge next season. He is signed through the 2027 season.

    A separation between Diggs and the Bills seemed inevitable.

    After offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was replaced by Joe Brady in November, Diggs' production dropped. His targets and average receiving yards per game decreased and he recorded only one touchdown the rest of the regular season. That after posting five games of at least 100-plus receiving yards prior to the coaching change.

    Read on

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BREAKING: Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Texans

  • Sean Leahy

    Report: Chiefs re-signing Clyde Edwards-Helaire

    Hours after the Chiefs reportedly met with JK Dobbins, they are bringing back Edwards-Helaire on a one-year deal. No financial terms have been announced.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Browns signing former Pro Bowl special teamer

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Chiefs signing QB Carson Wentz to back up Patrick Mahomes

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Commanders signing QB Jeff Driskel to 1-year deal

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    L'Jarius Sneed trade to Titans is finally official

  • Charles McDonald

    Quinnen and Reddick though, whew. Clobbering time

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jets are excited about Haason Reddick trade, Part 2

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jets are excited about Haason Reddick trade, Part 1

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Haason Reddick 'expected to receive new contract' with Jets, per report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Eagles trading Haason Reddick to Jets for conditional 3rd-round pick

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree on new 2-year deal

  • Sean Leahy

    Jaguars extend LB Foye Oluokon

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lions re-sign QB Nate Sudfeld

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Panthers confirm Jadeveon Clowney signing

    That was quick

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Details of Jadeveon Clowney's Panthers deal

    It's a two-year deal with a max value of $24 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BREAKING: DE Jadeveon Clowney signing with Panthers

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: WR Josh Reynolds signing with Broncos for deal worth up to $14M

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Big money for L'Jarius Sneed

    Sneed is reportedly signing a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the Titans, with $55 million guaranteed

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Former All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White signing 1-year deal with Rams

  • Ryan Young

    L'Jarius Sneed is headed to the Titans

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: WR Michael Gallup meeting with Ravens

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vikings reportedly make a pair of signings

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Browns signing former Bears RB D'Onta Foreman

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vikings announce they've agreed to terms with Shaquill Griffin

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    THE TAYLOR HAM WORKED

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BREAKING: Jets signing WR Mike Williams per report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Browns reportedly extending WR Jerry Jeudy for $41M guaranteed

    The Cleveland Browns are all in on Jerry Jeudy.

    Cleveland and the wide receiver have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million that includes $41 million fully guaranteed at signing, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    Read more

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: New Saints DE Chase Young sidelined until training camp

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Bengals signing ex-Patriots OL Trent Brown

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: DT Sebastian Joseph-Day signing with Titans

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Details about OT Tyron Smith's Jets contract

  • Ryan Young

    We've got terms for Yosh Nijman's deal with the Panthers

  • Charles McDonald

    Yosh Nijman is not a bad Plan B if Ickey Ekwonu is gonna be on a tight leash under the new staff in Carolina

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Panthers adding more O-line help

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Lions to sign G Kevin Zeitler

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    QB Josh Dobbs signing with 49ers

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    RB Rico Dowdle re-signing with Cowboys

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ex-Viking RB lands with Raiders

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chase Young reportedly getting $13M guaranteed on 1-year deal

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BREAKING: Chase Young signing with Saints, per report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Chargers signing former Panthers C Bradley Bozeman

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs make Hollywood Brown signing official

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch medically retiring, per report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Bills making Taron Johnson NFL's highest-paid nickel back

  • Frank Schwab

    NFL free agency: Good, bad and ugly

    Here's a sampling of our look at free agency thus far:

    Good: Bears, Lions, Packers

    Bad: Falcons, Titans

    Ugly: Cowboys, Vikings

    How has your team done? Find out here

    It was a good week for the NFC North. Well, most of it. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    It was a good week for the NFC North. Well, most of it. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Top remaining free agents as Week 2 kicks off

    Here are the best names still on the market as NFL free agency enters its second week:

    QB Ryan Tannehill
    WR Mike Williams
    WR Tyler Boyd
    TE Logan Thomas
    OT Trent Brown
    G Kevin Zeitler
    DL Calais Campbell
    DE Chase Young
    DE Jadeveon Clowney
    CB Xavien Howard
    S Justin Simmons

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another big name in free agency making the rounds

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Who will land Mike Williams?

    Several teams are interested in Williams, one of the biggest unclaimed free agents out there.