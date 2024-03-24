Advertisement
March Madness scores, results: Caitlin Clark's debut, Paige Bueckers' return highlight NCAA tournament Saturday action

Yahoo Sports Staff
The men's tournament began the second round as the women's tournament concluded the first round on Saturday.

While the day lacked in upsets, it delivered with starpower. On the women's side, Caitlin Clark made her tourney debut and nearly recorded a triple-double. On the other side of the bracket, UConn's Paige Bueckers made her triumphant return to the tournament after two years away due to injury. Freshmen phenoms JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo also made their tourney debuts with monster performances.

On the men's side, UNC, Arizona, and Tennessee all rolled while tourney darling Jack Gohlke and Oakland were sent packing by No. 11 NC State.

Here are the scores from a full day of basketball action:

Men’s results:

No. 2 Arizona 78, No. 7 Dayton 68

No. 5 Gonzaga 89, No. 4 Kansas 68

No. 1 North Carolina 85, No. 9 Michigan State 69

No. 2 Iowa State 67, No. 7 Washington State 56

No. 11 NC State 79, No. 14 Oakland 73

No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Texas 58

No. 3 Illinois 89, No. 11 Duquesne 63

No. 3 Creighton 86, No. 11 Oregon 73

Women’s results:

No. 6 Tennessee 92, No. 11 Green Bay 63

No. 3 UConn 86, No. 14 Jackson State 64

No. 4 Indiana 89, No. 13 Fairfield 56

No. 8 Kansas 81, No. 9 Michigan 72

No. 2 Notre Dame 81, No. 15 Kent State 67

No. 3 NC State 64, No. 14 Chattanooga 45

No. 1 Iowa 91, No. 16 Holy Cross 65

No. 6 Syracuse 74, No. 11 Arizona 69

No. 5 Oklahoma 73, No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 70

No. 1 USC 87, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55

No. 7 Ole Miss 67, No. 10 Marquette 55

No. 8 West Virginia 63, No. 9 Princeton 53

No. 7 Creighton 87, No. 10 UNLV 73

No. 4 Gonzaga 75, No. 13 UC Irvine 56

No. 2 UCLA 84, No. 15 California Baptist 55

No. 5 Utah 68, No. 12 South Dakota State 54

    Takeaways from the first round of the women's tourney

    Final: Creighton 86, Oregon 73

    The No. 3 Bluejays needed two overtimes to survive a valiant upset bid by No. 11 Oregon, but they will move on to the Sweet 16 to face No. 2 Tennessee!

    Creighton is winning the 2nd OT 15-2. Bluejays lead 86-73 with 35 seconds left.

    Bluejays have come out of the 2nd OT on 🔥🔥🔥 to take a 79-71 lead.

    It's an 8-0 run to start the OT period. 1:44 to go.

    DOUBLE OT ON THE WAY!

    Creighton's potential winner bounced off the rim. One overtime wasn't enough!

    Jermaine Couisnard (who else?) NAILS a contested 3 to tie it for the Ducks! 71-71. 17 seconds left.

    Creighton has caught a little fire here to grab a 69-66 lead with 52 seconds left.

    Bluejays take the lead in OT!

    Oregon 62, Creighton 62: OVERTIME!

    Creighton's Baylor Scheierman hit a tough stepback jumper to tie in in the closing seconds. We're getting another OT game!

    Final: Utah 68, South Dakota State 54

    The Utes advance to face No. 4 Gonzaga. Alissa Pili led the way for Utah again with 26 points and seven rebounds.

    N'Faly Dante with another thunderous dunk to push Oregon's lead to 62-58. Under a minute left.

    Oh myyyyyyy Ducks!

    Jermaine Couisnard's triple caps a 9-0 Oregon run as the Ducks open a 58-52 lead over Creighton

    Final: UCLA 84, Cal Baptist 55

    Four players in double figures for the Bruins, who pulled away in the 2nd half. UCLA will face Creighton in the Round of 32 Monday.

    Creighton-Oregon are finishing Saturday night with a bang in Pittsburgh!

    The Utes are runnin'

    The nightcap in the men's tournament has remained close throughout. Creighton responded to this run and has re-taken the lead, 47-46 at the under-12 timeout.

    This is Illinois' first Sweet 16 trip since 2005

    Bruins starting to get a little more comfortable in the 2nd half

    Final: No. 3 Illinois 88, No. 11 Duquesne 63

    The magical run comes to an end for the Dukes as Terrence Shannon leads the Illini to the Sweet 16 with 30 points.

    Halftime: Creighton 36, Oregon 34

    It's a tight one at the break. Oregon's first-round hero, Jermaine Couisnard, is keeping the Ducks in the game with 15 points.

    Utes are coasting in Spokane. A win would put them against Gonzaga in the 2nd round.

    Final: Tennessee 62, Texas 58

    The Vols hang on after a furious second-half comeback by the Longhorns had things up in the air in the final seconds. As is usually the case, Dalton Knecht leads the way for Tennessee with 18 points and 9 rebounds.

    Texas' Hunter hits a 3 with 4.2 seconds left! The Longhorns still trail by 2.

    Texas' Max Abmas had a tough look from 3 but it hits off the rim and Tennessee secures the rebound.

    Aidoo hits both free throws. Vols up 3.

    Texas is sending Tennessee to the line. The Longhorns are down 1 with 24.3 left.

    Texas isn't dead yet! Longhorns cut Vols lead to 55-53 with under 2 minutes to play!

    Utah women, on the other hand, are having no issue with South Dakota State so far.

    Don't look now but the Cal Baptist women are within 3 of the No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins.

    UCLA leads 24-21 late in the 2nd quarter.

    Max Abmas draws the Longhorns within one possession. Texas is going to need the veteran to show out down the stretch here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Longhorns are hanging in there.

  • Cassandra Negley

    This isn't good news for UCLA, which is a favorite non-No. 1 seed to make a run to the Final Four. The Bruins went 2-2 in early February when Betts missed four games for personal reasons. Should she miss more time, it could be good news for No. 1 seed Iowa in the Albany 2 regional. Betts, a 6-7 sophomore center, gave UCLA the advantage with a serious mismatch in the post.

    The Illini are in complete control as that one heads to halftime. They're up 50-26 and three different Illinois players have 10+ points at the break.

  • Cassandra Negley

    Feels like a redemptive first-round win for Gonzaga. The Zags came into the tournament off that single-possession loss in the WCC championship game to Portland, a squad they crushed weeks earlier by 50. Maybe that will end up being a wake-up call.

    Gonzaga shot near 50%, but most impressive is the 12 steals in this win against UC Irvine. That's tied for the second-most of their season. They had 14 against Santa Clara.

    Final: Gonzaga 75, UC Irvine 56

    The Zags struggled early in this one but there was no doubt in the end as they blew out the Anteaters. Yvonne Ejim led Gonzaga with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

    Final: No. 11 NC State 79, No. 14 Oakland 73

    No. 14 seed Oakland and folk hero Jack Gohlke put up a heck of a fight, but 11 seed NC State dominated overtime to move onto the Sweet 16! DJ Burns led the Wolfpack with 24 points, 11 rebounds.

    Wolfpack headed to the FT line up 77-70 with 17 seconds to go. It's about done here.

    Jayden Taylor's 3 puts NC State up 75-70. Wolfpack can taste the Sweet 16. 31 seconds to play.

    It's been back and forth in OT, but DJ Burns has a couple buckets to give NC State the 70-69 lead.

    Under 2 minutes to play.

    Halftime: Tennessee 28, Texas 19

    No player for either team has more than 5 points. It's been a slog so far but the Vols have the upper hand.

    Oakland-NC State headed to OT!

    NC State nearly hit a shot from beyond half-court at the buzzer. But we'll get 5 more minutes of basketball in Pittsburgh.

    Oakland turns it over without a shot attempt. NC State ball with 1.3 seconds. Still 66-66.

    NC State misses. It's Oakland ball, tie game, with 12 seconds left!

    Jack Gohkle ties it, 66-66, with a pair of free throws. 36 seconds.

    Michael O'Connell makes a clutch layup with the and-1 to put NC State back up, 66-64.

    41 seconds to go

    Final: Creighton 87, UNLV 73

    The Bluejays won this one with ease, taking a seven-point lead in the first quarter and never looking back. Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek led Creighton with 25 and 23 points, respectively.

    Hot start for the Illini vs. Duquesne

    Here's the go-ahead shot by Townsend: