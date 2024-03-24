Yahoo Sports Staff
Live
March Madness scores, results: Caitlin Clark's debut, Paige Bueckers' return highlight NCAA tournament Saturday action
The men's tournament began the second round as the women's tournament concluded the first round on Saturday.
While the day lacked in upsets, it delivered with starpower. On the women's side, Caitlin Clark made her tourney debut and nearly recorded a triple-double. On the other side of the bracket, UConn's Paige Bueckers made her triumphant return to the tournament after two years away due to injury. Freshmen phenoms JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo also made their tourney debuts with monster performances.
On the men's side, UNC, Arizona, and Tennessee all rolled while tourney darling Jack Gohlke and Oakland were sent packing by No. 11 NC State.
Here are the scores from a full day of basketball action:
Men’s results:
No. 2 Arizona 78, No. 7 Dayton 68
No. 5 Gonzaga 89, No. 4 Kansas 68
No. 1 North Carolina 85, No. 9 Michigan State 69
No. 2 Iowa State 67, No. 7 Washington State 56
No. 11 NC State 79, No. 14 Oakland 73
No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Texas 58
No. 3 Illinois 89, No. 11 Duquesne 63
No. 3 Creighton 86, No. 11 Oregon 73
Women’s results:
No. 6 Tennessee 92, No. 11 Green Bay 63
No. 3 UConn 86, No. 14 Jackson State 64
No. 4 Indiana 89, No. 13 Fairfield 56
No. 8 Kansas 81, No. 9 Michigan 72
No. 2 Notre Dame 81, No. 15 Kent State 67
No. 3 NC State 64, No. 14 Chattanooga 45
No. 1 Iowa 91, No. 16 Holy Cross 65
No. 6 Syracuse 74, No. 11 Arizona 69
No. 5 Oklahoma 73, No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 70
No. 1 USC 87, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55
No. 7 Ole Miss 67, No. 10 Marquette 55
No. 8 West Virginia 63, No. 9 Princeton 53
No. 7 Creighton 87, No. 10 UNLV 73
No. 4 Gonzaga 75, No. 13 UC Irvine 56
No. 2 UCLA 84, No. 15 California Baptist 55
No. 5 Utah 68, No. 12 South Dakota State 54
Live167 updates