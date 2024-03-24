March Madness scores, results: Caitlin Clark's debut, Paige Bueckers' return highlight NCAA tournament Saturday action

The men's tournament began the second round as the women's tournament concluded the first round on Saturday.

While the day lacked in upsets, it delivered with starpower. On the women's side, Caitlin Clark made her tourney debut and nearly recorded a triple-double. On the other side of the bracket, UConn's Paige Bueckers made her triumphant return to the tournament after two years away due to injury. Freshmen phenoms JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo also made their tourney debuts with monster performances.

On the men's side, UNC, Arizona, and Tennessee all rolled while tourney darling Jack Gohlke and Oakland were sent packing by No. 11 NC State.

Here are the scores from a full day of basketball action:

Men’s results:

No. 2 Arizona 78, No. 7 Dayton 68

No. 5 Gonzaga 89, No. 4 Kansas 68

No. 1 North Carolina 85, No. 9 Michigan State 69

No. 2 Iowa State 67, No. 7 Washington State 56

No. 11 NC State 79, No. 14 Oakland 73

No. 2 Tennessee 62, No. 7 Texas 58

No. 3 Illinois 89, No. 11 Duquesne 63

No. 3 Creighton 86, No. 11 Oregon 73

Women’s results:

No. 6 Tennessee 92, No. 11 Green Bay 63

No. 3 UConn 86, No. 14 Jackson State 64

No. 4 Indiana 89, No. 13 Fairfield 56

No. 8 Kansas 81, No. 9 Michigan 72

No. 2 Notre Dame 81, No. 15 Kent State 67

No. 3 NC State 64, No. 14 Chattanooga 45

No. 1 Iowa 91, No. 16 Holy Cross 65

No. 6 Syracuse 74, No. 11 Arizona 69

No. 5 Oklahoma 73, No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 70

No. 1 USC 87, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55

No. 7 Ole Miss 67, No. 10 Marquette 55

No. 8 West Virginia 63, No. 9 Princeton 53

No. 7 Creighton 87, No. 10 UNLV 73

No. 4 Gonzaga 75, No. 13 UC Irvine 56

No. 2 UCLA 84, No. 15 California Baptist 55

No. 5 Utah 68, No. 12 South Dakota State 54