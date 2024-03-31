NCAA tournament scores, results: Iowa moves on to Elite Eight showdown with LSU, both UConn teams advance

The Sweet 16 continued on Saturday on the women's side and two teams punched the first tickets to the Final Four on the men's side.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa delivered an emphatic statement in a blowout of No. 5 seed Colorado to set up a rematch of last year's national championship against LSU. In other action, JuJu Watkins lifted the Trojans to the Elite Eight despite a tough day shooting from the field and Paige Bueckers carried UConn to a win over Duke. On the men's side, top-seeded UConn blasted No. 3 Illinois and Alabama outlasted Clemson for its first Final Four in program history.

Here are all of the results from Saturday:

Saturday scores

Women's scores:

No. 3 LSU 78, No. 2 UCLA 69

No. 1 Iowa 89, No. 5 Colorado 68

No. 1 USC 74, No. 5 Baylor 70

No. 3 UConn 53, No. 7 Duke 45

Men's scores:

No. 1 UConn 77, No. 3 Illinois 52

No. 4 Alabama 89, No. 6 Clemson 82