Jason Owens
Live
NCAA tournament scores, results: Iowa moves on to Elite Eight showdown with LSU, both UConn teams advance
The Sweet 16 continued on Saturday on the women's side and two teams punched the first tickets to the Final Four on the men's side.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa delivered an emphatic statement in a blowout of No. 5 seed Colorado to set up a rematch of last year's national championship against LSU. In other action, JuJu Watkins lifted the Trojans to the Elite Eight despite a tough day shooting from the field and Paige Bueckers carried UConn to a win over Duke. On the men's side, top-seeded UConn blasted No. 3 Illinois and Alabama outlasted Clemson for its first Final Four in program history.
Here are all of the results from Saturday:
Saturday scores
Women's scores:
No. 1 Iowa 89, No. 5 Colorado 68
Men's scores:
No. 1 UConn 77, No. 3 Illinois 52
No. 4 Alabama 89, No. 6 Clemson 82
Live143 updates
Duke being only down 10 after shooting 5-of-24 with 13 turnovers is honestly an accomplishment.
Ashlon Jackson makes the first 3-pointer of the entire game to cut the lead to 10 at halftime. UConn is up 23-13 in an absolute rock fight so far. Aaliyah Edwards has 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
UConn just made its first substitution of the game, pulling Aaliyah Edwards for Ice Brady. Tough to fault going with what's working (relatively) with them up 21-10.
Duke scored, breaking a seven-plus minute scoring drought. Now 17-8 UConn. The only thing keeping the Blue Devils in this game is seven offensive rebounds on 15 misses.
Duke is up to 11 turnovers in 14 minutes of play after a shot clock violation.
And Bueckers immediately follows with an and-1 off a good pass from Nika Muhl. UConn's now up 15-6 in a glacier-slow game.
Paige Bueckers misses a pair of free throws then picks up a dumb foul, her second. She'll keep playing.