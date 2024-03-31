Advertisement
NCAA tournament scores, results: Iowa moves on to Elite Eight showdown with LSU, both UConn teams advance

Yahoo Sports Staff
The Sweet 16 continued on Saturday on the women's side and two teams punched the first tickets to the Final Four on the men's side.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa delivered an emphatic statement in a blowout of No. 5 seed Colorado to set up a rematch of last year's national championship against LSU. In other action, JuJu Watkins lifted the Trojans to the Elite Eight despite a tough day shooting from the field and Paige Bueckers carried UConn to a win over Duke. On the men's side, top-seeded UConn blasted No. 3 Illinois and Alabama outlasted Clemson for its first Final Four in program history.

Here are all of the results from Saturday:

Saturday scores

Women's scores:

No. 3 LSU 78, No. 2 UCLA 69

No. 1 Iowa 89, No. 5 Colorado 68

No. 1 USC 74, No. 5 Baylor 70

No. 3 UConn 53, No. 7 Duke 45

Men's scores:

No. 1 UConn 77, No. 3 Illinois 52

No. 4 Alabama 89, No. 6 Clemson 82

  • Jason Owens

    Alabama was lethal from 3-point distance, finishing 16 of 36 (44.4%) after a 1-of-9 start. Mark Sears led the way with 23 points on a 7-of-14 effort from beyond the arc.

  • Jason Owens

    Up next for Alabama: Juggernaut UConn, which rode a 30-0 run to a 77-52 win over Illinois in the East regional final.

  • Jason Owens

    Final: Alabama 89, Clemson 82

    And that's the game. Alabama has blitzed ACC teams in back-to-back games to win the West region and advance to the program's first Final Four. The Tide beat No. 1 seed North Carolina, 89-87 in the Sweet 16. Now Clemson, 89-82 in the Elite Eight.

  • Jason Owens

    Alabama senses it. At the line up 7, 16.9 seconds from the program's first Final Four.

  • Jason Owens

    Clemson needs a miracle. Alabama's up, 84-79 with the ball and 30.8 seconds remaining. Timeout.

  • Jason Owens

    Ouch. Jack Clark misses two free throws with a chance to cut Alabama's lead to 82-79. Instead, Alabama's at the line now with an 82-77 lead with 35.2 seconds remaining. Clemson's 8 of 16 at the free throw line.

  • Jason Owens

    Mark Sears has been unbelievable. His seventh 3 of the game puts Alabama up, 82-75. He's 7 for 14 from beyond the arc. Has 23 points.

  • Jason Owens

    Nick Pringle responds with an and-1 layup and successful free throw. Alabama, 79-73. 1:43 left in regulation. A breakdown in the Clemson zone.

  • Jason Owens

    This one's not over. Back-to-back Clemson 3s have cut Alabama's lead to 76-73.

  • Jason Owens

    PJ Hall has fouled out with 3:25 remaining. Clemson's finishing the game without its best player. Alabama leads, 75-67.

  • Jason Owens

    Alabama's 15 made 3s are the most Clemson's allowed all season. Mark Sears just made it six consecutive made Alabama 3s to extend Alabama's lead to 71-64.

  • Jason Owens

    PJ Hall with the answer from 3:

  • Jason Owens

    Alabama's breaking this open from long distance. 3-pointers on three-straight possessions have the Crimson Tide up, 68-59. They started 1 for 9 from beyond the arc as Clemson took a 26-13 lead. They're 13 of 24 since.

  • Jason Owens

    PJ Hall's staying in the game with four fouls. It's the smart play. Coach Brad Brownell's choosing to not effectively foul out his best player with the season on the line. He's giving him a chance to play and make a difference instead of watching from the bench.

  • Jason Owens

    PJ Hall just picked up his fourth foul with 7:59 remaining. Clemson's All-ACC big man has been battling foul trouble all tournament. Alabama leads, 58-53.

  • Jason Owens

    Jarin Stevenson's fourth 3-pointer of the game gives him twice as many as Clemson. Alabama's now 10 of 26 from 3 after a 1-for-9 start. Clemson's 2 for 14. Alabama leads, 55-51 at the second TV timeout of the half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: UConn 53, Duke 45

    The Huskies close it out after a testy finish. They advance to face No. 1 USC on Monday night. Paige Bueckers leads the way with 24 points and 5 boards.

  • Jason Owens

    Clemson, meanwhile continues to work down low. Forwards Ian Schieffelin, PJ Hall and RJ Godfrey have 32 of Clemson's 47 points.

    The Tigers are struggling from outside (2 for 12). Alabama leads, 52-47.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Paige Bueckers adds 2 free throws to make it a 7-point game. Just 19.6 left in this one now.

  • Jason Owens

    Alabama is 7 of 14 from 3 following a 1-for-9 start.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Aaliyah Edwards drills a jumper, but the Blue Devils get it right back with a layup from Kennedy Brown. It's 50-45 with 52.4 seconds left.

  • Jason Owens

    Alabama leads, 46-43 at the first TV timeout of the half.

  • Jason Owens

    Fireworks early in the second half of Alabama-Clemson. PJ Hall and Grant Nelson just traded power dunks. Here's Hall's contribution to the highlight reel:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Oluchi Okananwa hits a 3 and then gets the ball back on a turnover. It's a five-point game!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Blue Devils are on a 7-0 run and it's now an 8-point game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duke just keeps shooting itself in the foot with turnovers. That's 22 now in this game and the last one came at a pivotal juncture. Just 2:44 left i

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Blue Devils have cut the lead down to 10 with just under 5 minutes left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of 3Q: UConn 42, Duke 27

    The Blue Devils have cut it to 15 to end the quarter. Paige Bueckers caught fire there late in the third and now has 19 points.

  • Jason Owens

    Jarin Stevenson leads Alabama off the bench with 10 points. The Tide had zero turnovers in the last nine minutes of the half after posting four in the first 11.

    Clemson's doing the bulk of its damage on the front line. Forward Ian Schieffelin leads the way with 10 points and seven rebounds.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    UConn's lead is now up to 20 after a 13-2 run. Considering that's more than Duke has scored in the game so far, this thing might be over.

  • Jason Owens

    Clemson punched first, jumping out to a 26-13 lead. Alabama punched back harder. The Tide close the half on a 22-6 run to take a 35-32 lead into halftime. After a 1-of-9 start from long distance, Alabama's 6 of 21 at the half from beyond the arc.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers is in a groove now and is up to 17 points.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Jason Owens

    Now Alabama's in front. Rylan Griffen is back in the game and hit a transition 3 to put Alabama up 29-28.

  • Jason Owens

    Bama's offense is waking up. An 11-0 run cut the Clemson lead to 26-24. Clemson now leads, 28-26 with 3:51 remaining in the half. The Crimson Tide scored 89 points in Thursday's win over North Carolina and rank fourth in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency. Clemson's not keeping Alabama under wraps for 40 minutes.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We are back for the third quarter of UConn-Duke. It wasn't the cleanest first two quarters of action; we'll see if play picks up here late.

  • Jason Owens

    Alabama's Rylan Griffen took a hard while defending a transition layup, remained on the ground for several moments before walking to the sideline. He's probable to return:

  • Jason Owens

    Clemson's in control. Alabama's ice cold from long distance (1 for 9), and Clemson's capitalizing on the other end off the long rebounds. An 8-0 has Clemson up 23-13.

  • Duke being only down 10 after shooting 5-of-24 with 13 turnovers is honestly an accomplishment.

  • Ashlon Jackson makes the first 3-pointer of the entire game to cut the lead to 10 at halftime. UConn is up 23-13 in an absolute rock fight so far. Aaliyah Edwards has 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

  • UConn just made its first substitution of the game, pulling Aaliyah Edwards for Ice Brady. Tough to fault going with what's working (relatively) with them up 21-10.

  • Jason Owens

    Fan favorite Ian Schieffelin is leading the Clemson effort early with eight points and two rebounds. Clemson leads, 14-11 at the second TV timeout. Alabama's struggling to contain Clemson's front line of Schieffelin and PJ Hall, who has four points and two rebounds.

  • Jason Owens

    The winner between Clemson and Alabama will earn its program's first Final Four berth

  • Duke scored, breaking a seven-plus minute scoring drought. Now 17-8 UConn. The only thing keeping the Blue Devils in this game is seven offensive rebounds on 15 misses.

  • Jason Owens

    Sweet 16 hero Grant Nelson is sitting on the Alabama bench with two fouls before the first TV timeout. Nelson posted 24 points and 12 rebounds in Alabama's upset of No. 1 seed north Carolina.

  • Duke is up to 11 turnovers in 14 minutes of play after a shot clock violation.

  • Jason Owens

    Clemson got off to a hot start against Alabama. Opened a 6-0 lead behind Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall. Bama answered with six points on two possessions to tie the game.

  • And Bueckers immediately follows with an and-1 off a good pass from Nika Muhl. UConn's now up 15-6 in a glacier-slow game.

  • Paige Bueckers misses a pair of free throws then picks up a dumb foul, her second. She'll keep playing.