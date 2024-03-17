March Madness: Follow Selection Sunday live as conference tournaments wrap up

Selection Sunday is here.

Before the brackets are revealed later today though, there are still a few conference championships to play and automatic berths to lock up.

After some surprising early round upsets, the SEC and Big Ten men's title games are both missing their top seeds as Florida takes on Auburn and Wisconsin plays Illinois. Also in action: Duquesne vs. VCU for the Atlantic 10 crown and Temple vs. UAB for the AAC title. There are four conference championship games on the women's side, headlined by Missouri State facing Drake in the MVC final.

Here's what's in store on Sunday before the selection show (women's games in italics):

12:00pm ET — Ivy League (ESPN2)

12:00pm ET — Patriot League (CBSSN)

12:00pm ET — Northeast (ESPNU/+)

1:00pm ET — SEC (ESPN)

1:00pm ET — Atlantic 10 (CBS)

2:00pm ET — CAA (CBSSN)

2:00pm ET — MVC (ESPN2/+)

3:15pm ET — American Athletic (ESPN)

3:30pm ET — Big Ten (CBS)

Follow along live as titles are won and tickets are punched.