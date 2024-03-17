March Madness: Follow Selection Sunday live as brackets are revealed

Selection Sunday is here.

The final few conference championship games are in the books and the brackets are on their way.

The NCAA men's tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday with UConn announced as the No. 1 overall seed playing out of the East region.

Houston is the No. 1 seed in the South region and Purdue earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. North Carolina was named the No. 1 seed in the West, beating out follow projected contenders Iowa State and Arizona.

The committee faced a tougher challenge than usual this year when trying to choose among the final at-large contenders. There were a surplus of deserving bubble teams after a handful of at-large hopefuls made valiant last-gasp charges and bid thieves shrunk the number of available spots.

Whether you're a die-hard hoops head, a casual or someone who's never watched a college basketball game, there's a decent chance you've been invited to fill out a bracket. If not, join one of our free public contests and fill out a men's and women's bracket today.

Follow along below as the brackets are revealed.