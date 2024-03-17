Advertisement
Live

March Madness: Follow Selection Sunday live as brackets are revealed

Yahoo Sports Staff
34

Selection Sunday is here.

The final few conference championship games are in the books and the brackets are on their way.

The NCAA men's tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday with UConn announced as the No. 1 overall seed playing out of the East region.

Houston is the No. 1 seed in the South region and Purdue earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. North Carolina was named the No. 1 seed in the West, beating out follow projected contenders Iowa State and Arizona.

The committee faced a tougher challenge than usual this year when trying to choose among the final at-large contenders. There were a surplus of deserving bubble teams after a handful of at-large hopefuls made valiant last-gasp charges and bid thieves shrunk the number of available spots.

Whether you're a die-hard hoops head, a casual or someone who's never watched a college basketball game, there's a decent chance you've been invited to fill out a bracket. If not, join one of our free public contests and fill out a men's and women's bracket today.

Follow along below as the brackets are revealed.

Live61 updates
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    With the men's bracket set, here are the point spreads for 1st-round games

    The NCAA tournament attracts all sports bettors, from the serious player who is watching Big West games on a Wednesday night to those who won't watch their first college basketball game this season until noon Eastern time on Thursday.

    Here are the opening lines for the first-round games (four matchups won't be set until the First Four is completed), with the spreads from BetMGM.

    Story from Frank Schwab:

    (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
    Click photo for story. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    NCAA tournament bracket tips: Advice to help make your picks

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here are this year's six biggest NCAA men's tournament snubs

    This was the rare year in college basketball when there were more deserving NCAA tournament bubble teams than spots in the field of 68. Bubble teams from across the country made valiant last-gasp charges at the same time as a handful of bid-stealers came from nowhere to win their conference tournaments and shrink the number of available at-large spots.

    In the end, the committee gave lifelines to bubble teams Virginia and Colorado and showed no love to the Big East. Seton Hall, St. John’s and Providence were each among the teams left out of the field, leaving the vaunted Big East with just three NCAA tournament bids.

    Story from Jeff Eisenberg:

    (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Last four in: Boise State, Colorado, Virginia, Colorado State

    First four out: Oklahoma, Seton Hall, Indiana State, Pittsburgh

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    West Region snap judgments

    • Please, please, please give us Caleb Love versus North Carolina in the Elite Eight. That would be all kinds of fun.

    • Saint Mary's, like Gonzaga, is generously seeded as a No. 5.

    • Biggest snubs among the bubble teams: Oklahoma, Indiana State and the Big East trio of St. John's, Seton Hall and Providence. Only three bids for the Big East? Wild.

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    West Region

    No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner

    No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State

    No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon

    No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston

    No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico

    No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate

    No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada

    No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    Midwest Region snap judgments

    • Utah State an 8? Colorado State joining Boise State in Dayton? This committee has no respect for the best Mountain West in at least a decade.

    • Gonzaga-McNeese State is a super fun first-round matchup, but the Zags landing a No. 5 seed is very, very generous. They were lucky to avoid the 8-9 game. Bubble teams who should be very worried right now: Michigan State, Providence, St. John's, Seton Hall, Pitt, Oklahoma, Indiana State

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    Midwest Region

    No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State

    No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU

    No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese

    No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford

    No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon

    No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron

    No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State

    No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    South Region snap judgments

    • Wisconsin-James Madison is a tasty first-round matchup. That will be a must-see game and a popular opening-round upset.

    • What on earth is Boise State doing in the First Four? There's a reason the Broncos weren't mentioned as a bubble team all week. They shouldn't have been one.

    • Is Marquette star Tyler Kolek healthy? If not, that's about as friendly a path to the Elite Eight as third-seeded Kentucky could have asked for.

  • Jeff Eisenberg
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    South Region

    No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood

    No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

    No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison

    No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont

    No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State

    No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland

    No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado

    No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    East Region

    No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson

    No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern

    No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB

    No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale

    No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne

    No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State

    No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake

    No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    East Region snap judgments

    UConn as the No. 1 overall seed was the right call. The most dominant team and the only potential No. 1 seed that swept its regular season and conference tournament titles

    • Iowa State not only doesn't get a No. 1 but isn't the top No. 2 seed and lands in UConn's bracket? Yikes. That's harsh.

    • Does Drake securing a No. 10 seed bode well for Indiana State sneaking in?

    • Most unjustifiably high seed so far: Duquesne as a No. 11

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    Full East Region for the NCAA men's tournament

  • Jeff Eisenberg
  • Jeff Eisenberg

    No. 1 overall seed: UConn Huskies

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    The big decision I'm looking forward to most is who receives the final No. 1 seed alongside UConn, Purdue and Houston. Will it be North Carolina, which won the ACC regular season title, swept two games from Duke and reached the ACC title game? Or will it be Iowa State, which vaulted into contention by demolishing Houston in Saturday night's Big 12 title game?

    Both teams have identical 27-7 overall records and 16-7 records against the top two quadrants. Iowa State has more top-tier wins and has overtaken North Carolina in the NCAA approved advanced metrics.

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    3 quick bubble predictions as the unveiling of the bracket creeps closer

    1. At least one of the Big East's three bubble teams will hear its name called. League affiliation isn't supposed to matter but there's no way a conference as strong as the Big East only gets three NCAA tournament teams. I feel a little better about Seton Hall's chances than either Providence or St. John's, but it's very, very close.

    2. Every few years, the committee sends a message by excluding a power-conference bubble team that didn't challenge itself enough in non-league play. The team that will likelfall victim to that this year is Pittsburgh, which played the NET's 344th-ranked non-conference strength of schedule.

    3. If there's a surprise team left out of the NCAA tournament field, it could be Oklahoma. Only two of Oklahoma’s 20 wins came against likely NCAA tournament teams. While the Sooners have four Quadrant 1 victories, they needed 16 Quadrant 1 games to get those.

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    NCAA tournament bubble: A chaotic Saturday could spell doom for these teams' tournament hopes

    Will Robbie Avila and Indiana State be dancing? (Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Will Robbie Avila and Indiana State be dancing? (Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Jeff Eisenberg

    5 toughest decisions facing the NCAA men's tournament selection committee

    (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Autobids are locked for the men's tourney

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Illinois 93, Wisconsin 87

    The Illini pulled away in the last couple minutes to claim the Big Ten tournament title. Terrence Shannon was once again the star, scoring 34 to lead the way.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Terrence Shannon has scored 7 straight points to give Illinois the late lead. He's got 33 points.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The last game before the NCAA Selection Show is a fun one. Who will take home the Big Ten tourney crown?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: UAB 85, Temple 69

    Alejandro Vasquez drops 29 points to lead the Blazers to the AAC tourney title. UAB is back in the NCAA tournament.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    "The Hawk, flyin!"

    Coleman Hawkins and the Illini have rallied to take a 70-65 lead with under 10 minutes to play.

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    With the unveiling of the bracket only an hour away, the big decision I'm looking forward to most is who receives the final No. 1 seed alongside UConn, Purdue and Houston. Will it be North Carolina, which won the ACC regular season title, swept two games from Duke and reached the ACC title game? Or will it be Iowa State, which vaulted into contention by demolishing Houston in Saturday night's Big 12 title game?

    Both teams have identical 27-7 overall records and 16-7 records against the top two quadrants. Iowa State has more top-tier wins and has overtaken North Carolina in the NCAA-approved advanced metrics.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Badgers open the 2nd half on a nice little run, shooting 12 of 15 so far in the frame. It's a 58-51 lead for Wisconsin.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    UAB is comfortably ahead of Temple in the AAC title game.

    Alejandro Vasquez up to 27 points for the Blazers.

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    Think twice before you project the Illinois-Wisconsin winner to go deep in your NCAA tournament bracket. The Big Ten tournament champion hasn't survived the opening weekend the past three years.

    In 2021, top-seeded Illinois face-planted in the round of 32 against Loyola (Chicago). In 2022, Iowa went from the hottest team in the country to losing to unheralded Richmond. And last year, Purdue ... well ... if you're reading this, you probably know what Purdue did.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    NCAA women's autobids locked in

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Illinois 41, Wisconsin 40

    It's been a tight one all the way through so far. No team has led by more than 4 points. Terrence Shannon's 15 points leads the way for the Illini.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Drexel women are dancin'

    Drexel beat Stony Brook 68-60 in the CAA final.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Well that's one way to get a bucket. Wisconsin up 31-29 late in the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: UAB 43, Temple 27

    Alejandro Vasquez leads UAB with 21 points, including 5 of 5 from 3-point land. Blazers up big in the AAC final.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Drake punches ticket the buzzer!

    Drake women's hoops beat Missouri State 76-75 in the Missouri Valley title game on this Anna Miller buzzer-beater. The Bulldogs are IN!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    AJ Storr is picking up right where he left off in the Big Ten semi. He has nine points in the early going.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Auburn 86, Florida 67

    The Tigers pulled away in the second half for an easy win. They're likely looking at a No. 3 seed when the bracket is announced later today.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Duquesne 57, VCU 51

    The Dukes hold on and punch their ticket to the Big Dance for the first time since 1977! It was a nervy finish after they held a 36-22 lead at half, but they get it done.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    VCU has come all the way back since the confetti gaffe and it's now a one-point game with 1:34 left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Tigers have regained their footing with a 10-0 run. Nine different players have scored for Auburn.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Dukes have been on a cold streak since the confetti fell. They've made just one of their last 15 shots and VCU has it down to single digits now.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile, the Gators have closed the gap coming out of the break with a 14-7 run.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Confetti has fallen a bit early at the A-10 championship, where Duquesne is up big in the second half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Auburn 38, Florida 30

    The Gators are hanging around, but the Tigers' defense was the difference in the opening half. Florida is just 9-for-32 and hasn't made a 3-pointer.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Yale 62, Brown 61

    Ticket punched! The Bulldogs are dancing after a buzzer-beating teardrop by Matt Knowling! They trailed 60-54 with 27 seconds left to play, but never quit, erasing the deficit and clinching an NCAA tournament bid.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Tigers have gone cold for a stretch but still hold a double-digit lead thanks to their defense. It has really given Florida fits so far in this one.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff