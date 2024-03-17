March Madness: Follow Selection Sunday live as brackets are revealed

NCAA tournament bracket revealed: UConn claims No. 1 overall seed
See the full bracket by clicking on the photo below.
Selection Sunday is here.
The final few conference championship games are in the books and the brackets are on their way.
The NCAA men's tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday with UConn announced as the No. 1 overall seed playing out of the East region.
Houston is the No. 1 seed in the South region and Purdue earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. North Carolina was named the No. 1 seed in the West, beating out follow projected contenders Iowa State and Arizona.
The committee faced a tougher challenge than usual this year when trying to choose among the final at-large contenders. There were a surplus of deserving bubble teams after a handful of at-large hopefuls made valiant last-gasp charges and bid thieves shrunk the number of available spots.
Follow along below as the brackets are revealed.
The Huskies will defend their national championship as the No. 1 overall seed.
The vaunted Big East secured only three NCAA tournament bids after a trio of its bubble hopefuls were among the last teams left out of the field.
Who's the No. 1 overall seed? Who's the final No. 1 seed? Who stands out among the strongest collection of bubble teams in years? The committee has some tough calls to make.
Kansas, which started the season at No. 1 in the country, is struggling amid its worst Big 12 season in the Bill Self era.
St. John's is on a tear since Rick Pitino's February tirade and is one of this year's teams to avoid in the early rounds.
The first automatic bids are punched. Now it's a waiting game for most teams.
Brown was up by six with 22 seconds left, but Yale scored eight in the final seconds to win the title.
Are the Tar Heels still a 1 seed?
Dan Monson will coach in the NCAA tournament, then be out of a job.
Kent State's Julius Rollins made a mistake at an incredibly inopportune time.
How will this loss affect Tennessee's place in next week's NCAA tournament?
Clark's stardom may be a first for women's basketball. But it's reaching a crescendo because of all the women who pushed the game forward over the years.
Duke is out after their first game of the tournament.