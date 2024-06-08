French Open final: Iga Swiatek takes on Jasmine Paolini for the title at Roland Garros

The No. 1 ranked player in the world has certainly looked the part in Paris. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 20 matches at the French Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Coco Gauff in the semifinals on Thursday. Swiatek faces Jasmine Paolini, who defeated Mirra Andreeva in straight sets in their semifinal match, and is the first Italian woman to reach a Grand Slam final in almost nine years.

Swiatek, the two-time defending French Open singles champion, has dropped just one set on her way to the final and is looking to become just the third woman in the Open Era (Monica Seles 1990-92, Justine Henin 2005-07) to win the French Open three straight years. Also, if she's able to win Saturday's final, she'll join Henin (4), Steffi Graf (6) and Chris Evert (7) as the only women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times. And at just 23 years old, she'd be the youngest to have reached that mark.

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: (Approximately) 9 a.m. ET

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, FR

Court: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Round: Finals

TV channel: NBC, Tennis Channel

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, VPN