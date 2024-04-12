2024 Masters second round live updates: Wind making scoring difficult at Augusta National

Tiger Woods and his group made it through 13 holes on Thursday before play was called on Friday

Bryson DeChambeau carded a 7-under 65 to grab the early lead at Augusta National on Thursday. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau heads into Round 2 of the Masters with the lead.

DeChambeau flew through his opening round on Thursday to post a bogey-free 65 in what was his best round at the Masters ever. That gave him a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the field.

Round 2 is underway, with wind kicking up making things difficult at Augusta National.

Stick here for live updates throughout play on Friday ahead of the cut.

