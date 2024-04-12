Live
2024 Masters second round live updates: Wind making scoring difficult at Augusta National
Tiger Woods and his group made it through 13 holes on Thursday before play was called on Friday
Bryson DeChambeau heads into Round 2 of the Masters with the lead.
DeChambeau flew through his opening round on Thursday to post a bogey-free 65 in what was his best round at the Masters ever. That gave him a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the field.
Round 2 is underway, with wind kicking up making things difficult at Augusta National.
Stick here for live updates throughout play on Friday ahead of the cut.
Tiger Woods drops another shot at 18. He comes in at 73, 1-over par.
Welp, Jordan Spieth will be happy to end Round 1. He made a mess at 15, pitching his fourth shot into the water en route to a quadruple bogey. He's at 6-over. Making the cut will now be a chore.
🚨❌😫 Jordan Spieth has ejected at Augusta National making a 9 on the par 5, 15th. He's +6 on his round.
— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 12, 2024
Max Homa is on one this morning, dropping his approach at 17 an inch from the cup. That birdie will move him to 6-under, just one shot off the lead.
Meanwhile, Max Homa drained his birdie putt to put him at -5. He's just two back of DeChambeau.
Jason Day, sporting an interesting sweater this morning, dunked it into the water at 16. That led to a double bogey and he's now at +2.
Wake up, a new Jason Day fit just dropped.
— GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 12, 2024
After a poor third shot on 15, Tiger Woods managed to get up and down to save par. He's currently even par on his round with three holes to play.
Round 2 underway ... and Tiger bogeys
Lee Hodges kicks off Round 2, which actually begins on time.
At the same time, Tiger Woods dropped a stroke at 14 after his approach came up short. He appears to be laboring a bit this morning.
Resumption of Round 1 is underway
Round 1 is back, and it begins with Tiger Woods striping his drive in the middle of the fairway at No. 14.
The 27 players who weren't able to finish yesterday actually caught a break. As the sun went down Thursday, playing conditions were getting dicey as the wind had kicked up. That wind is mostly gone this morning, and conditions are much better for those finishing up their round today than they would have been yesterday.
The question now is, can they capitalize and make up some ground on Bryson DeChambeau, who holds the clubhouse lead at 7-under.
Of those still on the course, Nicolai Hojgaard (-5) and Max Homa (-4) are closest to DeChambeau.
Round 2 about to get underway
Morning from Augusta, where temperatures have dropped — it's currently 54 degrees — but the rain has gone away for the rest of the weekend.
Twenty-seven players still need to complete Round 1, which begins at 7:50. Round 2 will start at 8 a.m.