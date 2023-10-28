Live updates: No. 4 FSU football travels to Wake Forest looking to bolster playoff resume

Florida State football hits the road following a successful unbeaten three-game homestand.

The No. 4 Seminoles (7-0, 5-0 ACC) will play Wake Forest (3-3, 1-3) at noon Saturday at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. at noon Saturday. (Broadcast: ABC)

FSU moved to 7-0 for the first time since the 2014 season with a 38-20 victory over No. 17 Duke last week.

Both of the Seminoles' victories on the road this season have been tight, Boston College (31-29) and Clemson (31-24 in overtime).

The Demon Deacons have had an up-and-down season through seven games, including a controversial 21-17 last-minute victory last week over Pittsburgh. They enter as 20.5-point underdogs, as of Thursday morning, per BetOnline.

Is FSU football on upset alert? Why this ESPN analyst thinks Wake Forest could win

Keon Coleman donning a Johnny Wilson shirt in warmups

Questions remain if wide receiver Johnny Wilson will suit up today. He is not yet on the field for warmups, but Keon Coleman is warming up with a Johnny Wilson T-shirt this morning.

Coleman has generally worn a shirt of FSU greats in warmups in the past few weeks. So it’s interesting that’s his choice today with Wilson in question.

No Hykeem Williams warming up either. Running back CJ Campbell was not observed with the other running backs.

Quick notes about FSU-Wake Forest game on ABC

The Wake Forest-Florida State game is broadcast on ABC today at noon. It’s the seventh time in eight games the Seminoles have been featured on ABC this season. The lone game that was not was Southern Miss (ACC Network).

Bob Wischusen is on the play-by-play, while Robert Griffin III is the analyst and Kris Budden is the sideline reporter.

The stadium capacity for Allegacy Stadium is 31,500. There was a lot of garnet and gold entering the stadium today.

Keeping an eye on Johnny Wilson, Mitch Griffis other injured players

Live from Allegacy Stadium here in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, we are keeping an eye on some injured Florida State players to see if they will be playing this week.

The biggest one is wide receiver Johnny Wilson. Wilson suffered an apparent injury in the third quarter against Duke and did not return. It was the second time in three weeks he left early with an injury.

Destyn Hill missed last week’s game, as well. We’ll be keeping an eye out for his availability. He practiced this week and looked sharp. Hykeem Williams is another receiver we are keeping track of for the game.

Defensive back Edwin Joseph announced on social media he had surgery and is out. Dennis Briggs is out, as head coach Mike Norvell announced after a practice this week.

On the Wake Forest side, we are keeping an eye on quarterback Mitch Griffis, who head coach Dave Clawson said could be back this week.

Florida State donning all-white uniforms

The Seminoles are breaking out their all-white uniforms today. It’ll be the first time they wear these since they broke it out in a road victory over Louisville last September.

FSU is 1-0 all-time in these uniforms with the white helmets.

Wake Forest is in all black, with black helmets.

What time is FSU football vs. Wake Forest?

When: Noon Saturday, October 28

Where: Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

What channel is FSU vs. Wake Forest on?

Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play duties with Robert Griffin III as analyst. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU-Wake Forest odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, October 27.

Spread: FSU (-20.5)

Over/under: 52

Moneyline: FSU -1400, Wake Forest +800

FSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

