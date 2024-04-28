Live updates: Jimmie Johnson vying for 12th NASCAR Cup Series win at Dover; Kyle Busch on pole

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the conclusion of the race.

1:40 p.m.: Today’s pre-race schedule: The invocation will be given at 1:54 p.m. The U.S. Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps will perform the national anthem at 1:55 p.m. Several military veterans will say the most famous words in motorsports and give command at 2:02 p.m., and honorary starter Benjamin Wurth (a leader of the race’s title sponsor) will wave the green flag at 2:11 p.m.

1:20 p.m.: Another update to the No. 43 Toyota, being driven by Corey Heim in his Cup debut amid Erik Jones’ spinal fracture: Legacy Motor Club vice president Joey Cohen will serve as crew chief today, as Dave Elenz returned to North Carolina yesterday evening to attend to a personal matter, Legacy announced.

1 p.m.: Happy Race Day from the Monster Mile!

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to its 1.03-mile concrete oval in Delaware today, with the green flag scheduled to wave at 2:11 p.m.

No driver has won more at Dover than Jimmie Johnson, the legend who’s running in nine Cup races this season. Among the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s newest inductees, the seven-time Cup Series champion owns a record 11 wins at Dover.

Fellow Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Bobby Allison each have seven victories there. Martin Truex Jr., who grew up nearby in South Jersey, is a four-time winner at his home track, including last spring’s race.

Corey Heim makes Cup debut in iconic Richard Petty car

The up-and-coming NASCAR prospect who won last year’s Truck Series regular-season title starts in a Cup car for the first time today.

And the 21-year-old will be driving a familiar car. Filling in for the injured Erik Jones, Heim will pilot the No. 43 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club, decked out in Richard Petty’s famous paint scheme.

Apr 27, 2024; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch stands with the Busch Light Pole Award after winning the pole during qualifying for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch wins first pole position of season

“Rowdy” will lead the field to green on Sunday after running a qualifying lap of 22.196 seconds. It’s his second pole in 36 starts at Dover.

Busch will start alongside Ryan Blaney on the front row. The cars of William Byron and Tyler Reddick make up the second.

Apr 27, 2024; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during practice and qualifying for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Who are the favorites to win the Würth 400?

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win Sunday’s race, at +450 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and +400 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and William Byron.

The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking Martin Truex Jr. to repeat at Dover. The story just feels too difficult to bet against. Before the elder Truex triumphed at his home track for the fourth time, Ryan Truex took the checkered flag in that weekend’s Xfinity Series race. What happened yesterday? After it had looked as if Carson Kvapil may had been on the way to his first win, Ryan Truex got past him in the second overtime and won. With Martin starting 15th on Sunday, another Truex family sweep doesn’t feel too far-fetched.

Apr 27, 2024; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) during practice and qualifying for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at Dover

Race: Würth 400

Place: Dover Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, April 28

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Purse: $7,992,801

TV: FS1, 1 p.m. ET

Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (400 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 120; Stage 2 ends on Lap 250; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 400.

Apr 27, 2024; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during practice and qualifying for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Starting lineup for the Würth 400