Live updates: Iowa State football spring game underway at Jack Trice Stadium

AMES — For an Iowa State football team that returns the second-most production in the country according to ESPN's rankings, there's still a lot of questions entering the spring game for the Cyclones.

Who replaces star defensive back TJ Tampa? Is J.J. Kohl still the backup quarterback, or has Southeast Polk product Connor Moberly emerged over the winter? Heck, what even will be the format of the spring game?

Ahead of Saturday's festivities, head coach Matt Campbell was unsure of many of those things but ensured that we'd learn more early Saturday morning when the first whistle is blown at 11 a.m.

“We are dinged up,” Campbell said the Monday before the spring game. “We’ve got ankles and shoulder (injuries), but the reality of it is we will get a really good work in Saturday. We’re not going to waste away an opportunity to evaluate our football team.”

10:50: Defense slowing offensive units thus far

It appears we will be starting a bit early here in Ames, as we see some early scrimmaging from the Cyclones.

Thus far, the offense has been yet to pick up a first down through three different series, thus giving the defense a 10-0 lead over the offense. Both JJ Kohl and Connor Moberly have gotten snaps as of now, but have not been able to gain more than about three yards on any given play as of yet.

10:20: Warmups underway for Iowa State spring game

The game is set to begin at 11 a.m., but we are seeing a bit of news from the get go here.

The starters took the field with Rocco Becht, with James Neal, Jim Bonifas (left tackle), Jarrod Hufford (left guard), Brendan Black (center) and Tyler Miller (right tackle) drawing starts on the offensive line alongside Abu Sama at tailback.

10:00 Kicker Kyle Konrardy nailing 45-yard field goals into the wind

Kicker Kyle Konrardy, a redshirt freshman from Dubuque Senior, was taking kicks in warmups. He was routinely hitting kicks from about 45 yards out into the wind, a good sign as the Cyclones look to replace Chase Contreraz.

In an offseason without adversity, Iowa State looks to create it

In a year that had so much controversy in 2023, the Cyclones have had a quiet offseason in comparison.

In many ways, that's a good thing. Not having pending legal or NCAA issues is always a bonus. However, coach Campbell is still finding ways to manufacture adversity in practice settings so his players are prepared for anything that comes their way in 2024's slate of games.

"We haven't (had adversity), but it is coming," Campbell said. "The greatest gift to this team is that they had to deal with so many things last year that I think building that confidence that we will deal with injury, we will deal with setbacks, we will deal with hard things and continuing to learn to handle and work through that. At the end of the season, if you want to reach your full potential of what you're going to become, you better be able to work through adversity really well."

Is it just me, or has Ikenna Ezeogu gotten bigger?

You're not wrong if you thought that, as defensive lineman Ikenna Ezeogu has added five pounds in the offseason, much of which by eating... Chipotle.

“I like to eat Chipotle a lot,” Ezeogu said.

