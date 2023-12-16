Live updates: FAMU football vs. Howard in Celebration Bowl for HBCU national championship

The Florida A&M Rattlers are at Mercedes-Benz Stadium facing the Howard Bison in the HBCU Celebration Bowl to determine the Black College Football National Champion.

FAMU (11-1) represents the Southwestern Athletic Conference after claiming the title over Prairie View A&M. Howard (6-5) represents the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for clinching the trophy on Nov. 18.

It’s both team’s first appearance in the Celebration Bowl. Vice president and Howard alumna Kamala Harris will be on hand.

The Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll’s fifth-ranked FAMU is riding a 10-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Howard has won two straight games, including a 50-20 victory over FCS Coaches Poll 13th-ranked and playoff qualifier North Carolina Central.

What time is the Celebration Bowl?

When: Noon Saturday, December 16

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

What channel is FAMU vs. Howard on today?

Florida A&M vs. Howard can be seen on ABC. Tiffany Greene will do the play-by-play with Jay Walker as analyst and Quint Kessenich as sideline reporter.

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern*: W 26-19 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern*: W 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M*: W 45-7 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M*: W 42-28 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA): W 28-0 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando): W 24-7 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Prairie View A&M^: W 35-14 Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Howard+ (in Atlanta)

