Detroit Tigers' Christopher Ilitch, AJ Hinch speak after firing of Al Avila: What they said

On late Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers announced that Al Avila would be relieved of his duties as General Manager and Executive Vice President. Avila had been the team's GM since 2015 and the Tigers had not reached the postseason in his tenure.

Follow along for the latest updates on why the Tigers made this move. Team owner Chris Ilitch is holding a press conference with the media to discuss the reasons behind this move.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers hold news conference to discuss firing of Al Avila