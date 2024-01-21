Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFC divisional round playoff game

The Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash in the NFC divisional round today for a chance to play the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship next week. Lions fans are more than ready, tailgating early today and feeling confident.

It's the second consecutive home playoff game for the Lions, who beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 last week for their first playoff victory in 32 years. The Lions have a chance to win two postseason games for the first time since 1957, the last time they won an NFL championship. They can advance to the NFC title game for the first time since the 1991 season.

WATCH: Tune into Lions-Bucs live with Fubo (free trial)

Get your live updates before, during and after the game here. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

Lions vs. Buccaneers live updates, game highlights

Game notes and highlights to come.

What time is the Lions vs. Buccaneers game?

Date: Sunday, Jan. 21.

Time: 3 p.m. ET.

Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

—Marlowe Alter

GOING FOR HISTORY: They're 2 wins from the Super Bowl, but for the Detroit Lions 'it all starts with one'

What channel is Lions vs. Buccaneers?

TV channel: NBC.

Streaming live: Peacock and Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (find all Lions radio affiliates).

The Lions host the Bucs televised once again by NBC. It's the same lineup as last week's thriller vs. the Rams: Mike Tirico on play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth in the analyst seat and Melissa Stark on the sideline. If you don't pay for a cable or streaming subscription, you can watch the game live on Fubo with a free trial.

—Marlowe Alter

Pregame notes

Ford Field is expected to be rocking again as the Lions gear up for their second straight home playoff game. The Lions won their first playoff game in three decades after taking down the Rams in the first round in front of a hungry crowd that produced an unforgettable atmosphere. The reward was another week of the season and a matchup with the Buccaneers in the divisional round with a chance to double up on their previous playoff win total in the Super Bowl era.

While the city has been frothing with excitement, the Lions team has been preaching taking care of business throughout the week, refusing to get ahead of themselves against a Buccaneers team in a groove at the right time. The Lions beat the Bucs the first time these two teams squared off in Week 6 but both teams have improved and evolved in the three months since. The Buccaneers finished the season winning five of their final six games to win the NFC South, then beat the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 in the wild-card round.

It will be a strength-on-strength matchup between the Lions offense and Tampa's defense, which has held teams to 15.3 points per game in the past seven games. The Lions scored on their first three offensive possessions against the Rams, but had some struggles in the second half before the final drive to run out the clock. Jared Goff was 22-for-27 for 277 yards and one touchdown against his former team, while the running game was held to 79 yards on 25 carries. The Buccaneers defense is best at stopping the run, holding the Lions to 40 yards in the first matchup and the Eagles to 42 yards on the ground last week. Goff had a season-high 353 passing yards in the first matchup, and the offense was able to answer the litany of blitz looks from Todd Bowles' aggressive defense.

On the other side of the ball, all eyes will be on Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is having a renaissance season after a brief carousel between teams last year. Mayfield, along with a strong group of pass catchers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Trey Palmer, have powered the offense which finished the season 17th in passing (224.2 yards per game) and dead last in rushing (88.8 yards per game). The Lions' secondary is due for another tough matchup after they had some lapses last week against Matthew Stafford and the Rams receivers, but were able to stand tall in the red zone to get some much-needed stops in the victory.

The matchup will take place in an environment that is expected to be so loud, it will leave ears ringing for weeks. Lions fans delivered non-stop, ear-splitting cheers against the Rams, which prompted two crucial timeouts to prevent pre-snap penalties. The team and supporters have spent the past week trying to make sure the atmosphere is even more intimidating this week and reset the decibel record at Ford Field in what will be the final Lions game in Detroit this season, win or loss. The winner will play at San Francisco next Sunday evening.

—Jared Ramsey

Lions vs. Buccaneers betting odds

Opening game lines and odds from BetMGM as of Sunday afternoon:

Spread: Lions (-6).

Over/under: 49½ points.

Moneyline: Lions (-275), Bucs (+220).

Want to bet on the NFL? Find more information on legal sports gambling in Michigan.

—Marlowe Alter

Lions-Buccaneers predictions

The Lions are a near-touchdown favorite against the Bucs, a team they already beat on the road 20-6 earlier this season, but most experts expect this game to be closer. The Free Press staff predicts a tough, but winnable game today in a raucous Ford Field. National writers and pundits seem to agree. —Brian Manzullo

Security beefed up for Lions-Buccaneers

Hosting another NFL playoff game in Detroit is a good problem to have, said Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes. To ensure the safety of thousands of fans that will undoubtedly pack downtown to watch the Lions play the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, Detroit Police have a safety plan in place that includes increased officer visibility. “We’re certainly rooting with them. What’s paramount is safety,” Hayes said. —Andrea May Sahouri

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Live updates: Lions vs. Buccaneers in NFL playoff game