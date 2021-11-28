Live stream Los Angeles Ram at Green Bay Packers: Time, date, betting odds, how to watch

Aaron Rodgers is looking to bounce back from last week's tough loss in a key NFC matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, but he'll have to go through Matthew Stafford.

The Packers (8-3) are coming off a loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite nursing a fractured toe, Rodgers confirmed he'll play on Sunday and consider having surgery during the Packers' bye next week.

Stafford and the Rams (7-3) are coming off their bye week and trying to snap a two-game losing streak on the road at Lambeau Field, one of the toughest NFL stadiums to play in. Stafford will likely rely on Cooper Kupp, the leagues' leader in receiving yards, and look to get Odell Beckham Jr. in the mix during his second game in blue-and-gold.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Rams at Packers start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Nov. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

What TV channel is it on?

The game will be shown regionally on FOX, with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Fox Sports Live and the Fox Sports app. The matchup will also be available on FuboTV and is available nationally on-demand via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the betting odds?

The Packers are favored by 0.5 points and the over/under is 47.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

