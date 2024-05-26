Live report: Timberwolves playing Mavericks in Dallas in Game 3

The Timberwolves and Dallas are playing tonight in Dallas, with the Mavericks leading the best-of-7 series 2-0. Staff writer Chris Hine is filing live reports from American Airlines Arena:

Morning shootaround recap: Anthony Edwards says "I'm gonna be super aggressive"

One of the defining characteristics of Anthony Edwards on and off the court is the infectious joy with which he approaches every aspect of his life. You'll rarely find Edwards in a bad mood, no matter the circumstances.

But Edwards said after the first two games of the Western Conference finals, he lost a little bit of the joy in playing basketball as he has gone through some scoring struggles.

"I probably been getting away from having fun out there," Edwards said at shootaround before Game 3. "Just letting my misses and stuff get in my head. I just got to get back to having fun, playing with joy, with a smile on my face."

Edwards is 11-for-33 so far in this series and vowed he would be more aggressive, attack the basket more and take more shots in Game 3 than he has so far.

"Y'all gonna see tonight. It's gonna be a lot of shoots," Edwards said. "... I'm gonna be super aggressive. I haven't took more than 16 shots in each game. So, I'mma be ultra aggressive coming out, for sure."

Edwards said the atmosphere around the team was still positive and upbeat despite the Wolves losing two games at home they could have won.

"Everybody in a good mood, especially myself," Edwards said. "We dropped two games. We gave them two games. We're pretty confident."